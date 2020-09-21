Quantcast
‘Sweep that weasel out’: Cory Gardner triggers outrage by supporting Supreme Court power grab

Published

1 hour ago

on

Republican Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado (screengrab)

On Monday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for re-election in the Senate, made clear he will support President Donald Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

His announcement triggered immediate outrage on social media.

