‘Sweep that weasel out’: Cory Gardner triggers outrage by supporting Supreme Court power grab

On Monday, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for re-election in the Senate, made clear he will support President Donald Trump filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

His announcement triggered immediate outrage on social media.

Cory Gardner effectively just conceded his election. https://t.co/hOvzXsp9bc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020

“The next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.” – @CoryGardner, 2016 “Should a qualified nominee…be put forward, I will vote to confirm.” – Cory Gardner 2020 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 21, 2020

low hanging fruit that’s about to fall off the tree and get stepped on https://t.co/dS0mk6ME4R — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 21, 2020

Congratulations to Sen. John Hickenlooper https://t.co/8MTkxbnTU0 — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) September 21, 2020

They are so fucking egotistical they dont think they will lose. I cannot wait to see him and Graham and Collins lose in November — SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) September 21, 2020

I’ve got a vote ready to sweep that weasel out the moment I get my ballot. pic.twitter.com/xIE6RGhiB2 — Musoka (@ITConsultingGuy) September 21, 2020

Is there any GOP Senator with even a modicum of character? They know what is fair – they know what they said then – yet they do the opposite. — Jon G 🇺🇸 (@JonGarbarino) September 21, 2020

We are going to have a new justice who was nominated by a criminal, impeached president and voted on by Senators who will have already lost their seats by that point. — Jeanne Miller 🐉🌪️ (@JeanneMillerPV) September 21, 2020

Mark Udall was derided as “Mark Uterus” in 2014 campaign for talking about abortion rights. Denver Post called it his “tedious refrain” in endorsing Cory Gardner. Gardner just gave McConnell the clinching “aye” to advance on a 6th conservative Justice.https://t.co/BN8M0gzkDB — Taniel (@Taniel) September 21, 2020

In a perverse dynamic, Cory Gardner’s re-election odds are *so low* — he is already likely enouh to be rejected by voters — that it really removes most of the incentive to try & bother looking moderate. https://t.co/FMFmsMt92x — Taniel (@Taniel) September 21, 2020

No surprise. I served in the House with Cory Gardner. He’ll do whatever his leadership tells him to do. He will lose in November. He deserves to lose in November. https://t.co/XKBz2xvAom — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 21, 2020

