Ted Cruz buried in jokes about his anatomy as #TedCruzHasNoBalls trends nationwide on Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the butt of jokes on Friday as the hashtag “Ted Cruz has no balls” trended nationwide on Twitter.

It started when the Texas Republican accused liberals of never growing balls.

A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls…. https://t.co/FhHmIPFUpJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many people in turn noted that Cruz has a subservient relationship with Donald Trump, who said his wife was ugly and suggested his father help assassinate President John F. Kennedy. Here’s some of what people were saying about Cruz:

Ted Cruz supported Donald Trump after Trump attacked his wife and accused his father of helping assassinate JFK. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 11, 2020

Trump has yours, so what you whining about? — Chris Sampson (@TAPSTRIMEDIA) September 11, 2020

“I've met much tougher people than Ted Cruz. He's like a baby. … He's like a little baby. Soft, weak, little baby by comparison. But for lying, he's the best I've ever seen. … A guy like Ted Cruz, he has no clue.”- your daddy trump said that. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2020

When do you think you’ll grow some, Ted?

And what does your wife do with hers? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FXGeLxoeWq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2020

Trump insulted your wife and father, yet you continue to gobble up his stool like it’s a Red Lobster shrimp basket. Ted, no one – and I mean absolutely no one – would put you and “set of balls” in the same sentence. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 11, 2020

Think you probably want to ditch the mom jeans before you go there. Also, tempting college and law school classmates to recount your proto-incel days — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 11, 2020

Your ugly ass wife tell you that? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 11, 2020

It's kinda hard to stop laughing about this. So is this the guy who supposedly has a fully dropped pair? pic.twitter.com/lXglnCtGXo — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) September 11, 2020

Does a man who sells his soul to someone who publicly called his wife ugly ever grow balls? https://t.co/DDkpMSGhpt — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 11, 2020

Did Ted just out himself as a liberal?! 🤔 #TedCruzHasNoBalls https://t.co/uJnY8sDrvZ — Felina N. Rivera (@okclatinalawyer) September 11, 2020

His JFK killing Dad took his 1st. His ugly wife took the 2nd.#TedCruzHasNoBalls — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) September 11, 2020

Again. People without testicles are not bad people and or spineless. Maybe tedcruzhasnospine #TedCruzHasNoBalls — The_Cowman_ (@cowman_the) September 11, 2020

Why would his staff not point out the downside of talking about lack of balls ! #TedCruzHasNoBalls pic.twitter.com/FVJxMg35C5 — #2Parties1Agenda owned by Billionaires (@o_rittenhouse) September 11, 2020

If someone said your wife was ugly and accused your Dad of planning Kennedy’s assassination…. what would YOU do? Literally any other man would kick that guy’s ass. But no…. this dickless wonder does campaign calls for him. #TedCruzHasNoBalls because he gave them to Trump pic.twitter.com/hsR75BgxzK — thearticles7777 (@thearticles7777) September 11, 2020

Oh ted … how does it feel? To know that everyone is poking fun at your reproductive anatomy? #TedCruzHasNoBalls — shes witty, shitty,and a little pretty (@DK8sam) September 11, 2020

I still waiting for you to grow a set of balls and put Country over Trump…you’re a poor excuse for a Senator & a man…history will not be kind to you…#GOPBetrayedAmerica #TedCruzHasNoBalls https://t.co/dCI40PwZDN — Boca Deb 🌊🌊🌊💙🇺🇸 blocked by Herschel Walker (@bocadeb1492) September 11, 2020

Says the guy who kisses the ass of the man who called his wife ugly. Okay, Ted. #TedCruzHasNoBalls pic.twitter.com/5uQekSU3Jq — Changey McSubject (@ChangyMcSubject) September 11, 2020

Ted Cruz Tweeted "Many liberal males never grow balls…" and now #TedCruzHasNoBalls is trending. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones especially when you have shown time and time again that you have no stones of your own. None. pic.twitter.com/ZljbDQJSwp — JackWBower (@Trumpet1984) September 11, 2020

I imagine Ted Cruz sending a tweet with a big smirk on his face, then the smirk getting more fragile and inauthentic as replies come in and he realizes how much he owned himself again.#TedCruzHasNoBalls — JRehling (@JRehling) September 11, 2020