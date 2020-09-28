Ted Cruz gets flattened on The View after lashing out at Democrats amid huge COVID-19 outbreaks in Florida

During an appearance on “The View” to promote his new book on Supreme Court justices, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was faced with questions about the coronavirus and the governors of Florida and Texas who allowed reopening despite the danger.

Cruz pivoted to blame Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY), saying that under his leadership far more people died.

Co-host Joy Behar shouted over Cruz as he filibustered that he was “deflecting,”

Whoopi Goldberg then cut in saying, “had the man who is running the country right now given us this information in January when he had it when we could have maybe done something a little differently, it might have worked differently. I wanted to point that out. It’s not about who’s, you know, whose people died more. People died, and they didn’t have to.”

Behar noted that when Cuomo was facing the pandemic it was so early on in the process that not only did we not know anything about the virus but there were still millions of people coming in from all over the U.S. into New York City. By July, when states were finally starting to get a handle on the facts and protect people, Florida surpassed New York in COVID-19 cases. Now, Florida has reopened at full capacity with no protections in place for citizens. Saturday, they reported over 700,000 cases of known COVID-19 infections with over 14,000 dead so far. New York, by contrast, has had only 460,000 COVID-19 cases and as more became known about the virus their deaths slowed. Florida, which should have all the evidence they need to protect the state, has pivoted to reopening regardless of the dangers.

See the woman hammer Cruz in the video below: