Ted Cruz ripped for ‘legal sophistry’ for blocking resolution honoring RBG
The Republican conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually have a dying wish to have the winner of the 2020 election choose her replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court was on display on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg dictated in a statement released by her granddaughter, Clara Spera.
But there’s a right-wing conspiracy theory that the quote is not accurate, thus giving Republicans freedom to ignore her wish.
On Monday afternoon, the conspiracy theory was pushed by President Donald Trump.
"It just sounds to me like it would be somebody else" — Trump is still ludicrously insisting that RBG's final wish is somehow a forgery pic.twitter.com/CWJOq1pxT0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020
On Fox News Monday evening, the conspiracy theory was pushed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson.
Tucker Carlson on RBG saying she did not want to be replaced until after the election: "All this talk about Ginsberg's dying wish is ridiculous and insulting to all of us and our country" pic.twitter.com/62bkoON3Eo
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 22, 2020
As Democrats forwarded a resolution honoring RBG, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blocked the effort, as was reported by Politico’s Burgess Everett:
Cruz says he wants to modify the resolution and delete Schumer's language about when RBG wants seat filled. Cruz wants to insert RBG quote knocking the idea of packing the court.
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 22, 2020
So … yep … Senate couldn't pass a resolution honoring Ginsburg
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 22, 2020
2020 Election
Democrat Marquita Bradshaw jumps out of an airplane to draw attention to her Senate campaign
Tennessee Senate hopeful Marquita Bradshaw went skydiving on Tuesday, WJHL-TV reported.
Bradshaw told the network that she hopes the publicity stunt will “encourage voters to take a leap of faith with her.”
Bradshaw is running for the open seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander. She is facing Republican nominee Bill Hagerty.
2020 Election
Ginsburg’s death sparks notorious divisions, exposes frailty of US judicial system
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mortality haunted liberals in recent years and the death of the country’s beloved “RBG” has exposed the frailties of the US judicial selection process. But can the world’s leading democracy shed the American exceptionalism woven into its national DNA and heed the lessons?
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in October 2011, then US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was on a roll. Testifying before an audience composed largely of respectful high school, university and law school students, Scalia was extolling the virtues of one of the fundamental pillars of US democracy: the division of power.
2020 Election
‘Soldiers for Christ’: Trump cabinet Bible study teacher calls elections a ‘spiritual battle’ that ‘believers will win’
Ralph Drollinger, a Bible study teacher who uses his extraordinary access to top government officials in the United States and abroad to push right-wing policies as biblically mandated, distributed a Bible study Monday telling readers that “it is imperative that committed Christians be praying for an outcome that glorifies our Lord, and that believers will win office.”
“Don’t misinterpret the elections: they are first and foremost a spiritual battle requiring mature, spiritual weaponry,” Drollinger wrote in a Bible study distributed Monday. He also repeated his assertion that the only prayers that God hears and acts on are those of Christians.