Ted Cruz ripped for ‘legal sophistry’ for blocking resolution honoring RBG

Published

1 hour ago

on

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate (screengrab).

The Republican conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually have a dying wish to have the winner of the 2020 election choose her replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court was on display on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg dictated in a statement released by her granddaughter, Clara Spera.

But there’s a right-wing conspiracy theory that the quote is not accurate, thus giving Republicans freedom to ignore her wish.

On Monday afternoon, the conspiracy theory was pushed by President Donald Trump.

On Fox News Monday evening, the conspiracy theory was pushed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson.

As Democrats forwarded a resolution honoring RBG, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blocked the effort, as was reported by Politico’s Burgess Everett:

