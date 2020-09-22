Ted Cruz ripped for ‘legal sophistry’ for blocking resolution honoring RBG

The Republican conspiracy theory that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually have a dying wish to have the winner of the 2020 election choose her replacement on the U.S. Supreme Court was on display on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg dictated in a statement released by her granddaughter, Clara Spera.

ADVERTISEMENT

But there’s a right-wing conspiracy theory that the quote is not accurate, thus giving Republicans freedom to ignore her wish.

On Monday afternoon, the conspiracy theory was pushed by President Donald Trump.

"It just sounds to me like it would be somebody else" — Trump is still ludicrously insisting that RBG's final wish is somehow a forgery pic.twitter.com/CWJOq1pxT0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

On Fox News Monday evening, the conspiracy theory was pushed on Fox News by Tucker Carlson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker Carlson on RBG saying she did not want to be replaced until after the election: "All this talk about Ginsberg's dying wish is ridiculous and insulting to all of us and our country" pic.twitter.com/62bkoON3Eo — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 22, 2020

As Democrats forwarded a resolution honoring RBG, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) blocked the effort, as was reported by Politico’s Burgess Everett:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz says he wants to modify the resolution and delete Schumer's language about when RBG wants seat filled. Cruz wants to insert RBG quote knocking the idea of packing the court. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT