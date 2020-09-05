Quantcast
Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake

Published

1 min ago

on

Yachts at a Trump boat parade on Lake Austin in Texas (screengrabs)

Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.

“Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress,” CBS Austin reported Saturday. “The sheriff’s office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach.”

Photos from the scene showed rough waters.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the boat parade:

2020 Election

There are 5 terrifying scenarios where 2020 could come down to 1 electoral vote

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

With 2020 election ballots already being mailed to North Carolina, all eyes are on the 2020 presidential election.

Many states saw a surge of voting during the primaries, as voters chose to vote from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With coronavirus largely sideling the campaigns, there remains a great deal of uncertainty as to who might happen with the election.

It is against that backdrop that CNN elections analyst Harry Enten laid our four scenarios where the election could come to a single electoral vote -- and one that results in a tie.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Cutting corners everywhere’: Engineers say parts of Trump’s wall will collapse months after it was built

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

A new engineering report set to be filed in federal court has said that Republican President Donald Trump’s privately constructed 3-mile border fence, built in 2020 by North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, will fall down due to extensive erosion in a matter of months if it’s not fixed and maintained.

The wall was built by the nonprofit “We Build the Wall”, a group that’s currently under federal investigation for illegally spending most of the $25 million it raised to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

Fisher Sand and Gravel company president Tommy Fisher, a regular Fox News guest, had called his company’s fence the “Lamborghini” of border walls. However, Alex Mayer, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso told the Texas Tribune. “It’s not a Lamborghini, it’s a $500 used car…. It seems like they are cutting corners everywhere.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

900,000 Pennsylvanians could face eviction this fall if government fails to act

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Every day when 23-year-old Brittany Bells arrives at her apartment in Allentown — a city of around 100,000 in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt — she fears an eviction notice could be tacked to the door. Since the start of the pandemic, Bells, who says she has always paid rent on time, has been in her landlord's crosshairs. Her fears were heightened after her father died in August; he co-signed her lease back in 2018, and she accuses her landlords of harassing her ever since he passed away. Despite paying rent on time since the pandemic started, and keeping up with the occasional late fees that she accrued before then, she tells Salon that the pandemic provided her landlord with an opportunity to kick her out — and they pounced.

Continue Reading
 
 
