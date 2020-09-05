Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake

Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.

“Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress,” CBS Austin reported Saturday. “The sheriff’s office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the scene showed rough waters.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the boat parade:

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Siri show me a metaphor for the Trump campaign https://t.co/dW7UGUHEfl — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Several boats have sunk on Lake Travis in Austin because they were being “unruly” and not following the rules, according to EMS. A bunch of people are having to be rescued. Guess what these people are doing? A trump rally boat parade 😐 — Jess. (@jessicarevils) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s now go live to Lake Travis. Scene of today’s Trump boat parade…” pic.twitter.com/kNvJsp6sJC — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 5, 2020

“Hello, I’d like to report an excessively on-the-nose metaphor in progress.” https://t.co/526kJJixZY — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a Trump boat parade on Lake Travis today and at least 3 boats have sunk!!! If that isn’t a sign from the universe, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/lCQZl07RDV — G R A N N Y (@grinnyy14) September 5, 2020

Everybody at the Lake Travis boat parade right now pic.twitter.com/gEBPgmJAlL — ✨💕 (@erinnneliz) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently there was an impromptu boat parade on Lake Travis today with a bunch of boats goofing and going way too fast… and not just one, but ALL of the boats are sinking and calling the police for help. pic.twitter.com/HHdKoKw5IJ — Ky Krebs 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@kykrebs) September 5, 2020

The parade has "thinned out" lmao — Ky Krebs 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@kykrebs) September 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, who gave Antifa the nuclear submarines? Fess up https://t.co/LJkhQM0n0v — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2020

Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade: just working class Americans in $300k boats and with four helicopters…

Taken from my balcony pic.twitter.com/jfEQ4jpGgJ — Brandy (@votecumby) September 5, 2020