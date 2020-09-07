Texas Supreme Court rejects Republicans’ attempt to remove 44 Libertarians from the November ballot
The GOP sued because the Libertarians didn’t pay their filing fees. But the state Supreme Court said Republicans missed the deadline to kick them off the ballot.
The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday rejected an attempt by Republicans to kick 44 Libertarians off the ballot in the November elections.
Several Republican Party candidates and organizations had sued to remove the Libertarians, arguing they did not pay filing fees — a new requirement for third parties under a law passed by the Legislature last year. But the Supreme Court dismissed the suit, finding that the Republicans missed the August 21 deadline to successfully boot people from the ballot.
“The available mechanism for seeking the Libertarians’ removal from the ballot for failure to pay the filing fee was a declaration of ineligibility,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion. “But the deadline by which such a declaration can achieve the removal of candidates from the ballot has passed.”
Groups affiliated with both major parties have gone to court in recent weeks to remove from the ballot non-major-party candidates perceived to be a threat. In general, Libertarians are believed to peel votes away from Republicans, while the Green Party is thought to siphon votes from Democrats.
In multiple cases citing the same lack of a filing fee paid, state and national Democrats were successful in removing some Green Party candidates. The Supreme Court suggested that at least some Libertarians may have made the same mistake, but said the GOP was too late in bringing its legal challenge forward.
“Although the result in this instance may be that candidates who failed to pay the required filing fee will nevertheless appear on the ballot, this Court cannot deviate from the text of the law by subjecting the Libertarian candidates’ applications to challenges not authorized by the Election Code,” the court wrote.
2020 Election
Is it a coincidence that Moscow is peddling the same lies as the Trump campaign?
No journalist has done a better job of fact-checking Donald Trump during his presidency than Daniel Dale. But now the CNN reporter, formerly of the Toronto Star, has done an invaluable service by outlining the nine conspiracy theories the president is continuously peddling. As Dale suggests, “Trump has been a conspiracy theorist for years.” but never before has he pushed so many at one time.
2020 Election
Controversy roils over use of pepper spray at protests after Trump was nominated in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hours after President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term inside the Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 24, dozens of people gathered in an uptown park to protest.Insults and shouts filled the air, along with a bright orange aerosol that left people coughing and their eyes stinging as they spit into the grass at Marshall Park.The use of pepper spray by police against protesters that afternoon was the first of several times law enforcement officers used the irritant for crowd control that day and later said some protesters had turned violent.But activists who took pa... (more…)
2020 Election
A Pennsylvania county voted for Obama twice. But it’s ‘Trump Country’ now
EXETER, Pa. — As traffic made its way down Schooley Avenue on Tuesday, the giant Trump signs on Jeff Davis’ porch were impossible to miss. “Make America Great Again,” one read. “No more bulls —,” proclaimed another.Vice President Mike Pence would hold a rally down the road a few hours later in this former coal mining town, but Davis wasn’t going. He suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and says his immune system is “down to nothing.” Standing on his front lawn, Davis, 57, motioned to his wife and daughter on the porch.“I’m still very leery on the COVID thing,” he said. “Mostly, they go food shopp... (more…)