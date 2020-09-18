‘That is not true’: MSNBC cuts away from Trump’s press briefing after he claims Biden is anti-vaccine

During a press briefing at the White House this Friday, President Trump touted the coronavirus vaccine currently in development, preemptively calling it “successful” and saying that it will save “millions of lives.”

While making his comments, Trump took a dig at Joe Biden, claiming he espouses “anti-vaccine theories” and he’s “putting a lot of lives at risk” for “political reasons.”

Trump’s words prompted MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to cut away from the briefing and issue a fact check.

“Obviously there’s no evidence of that — that is not true,” Mohyeldin said.

Watch the video below: