‘That is not true’: MSNBC cuts away from Trump’s press briefing after he claims Biden is anti-vaccine

Published

7 mins ago

on

During a press briefing at the White House this Friday, President Trump touted the coronavirus vaccine currently in development, preemptively calling it “successful” and saying that it will save “millions of lives.”

While making his comments, Trump took a dig at Joe Biden, claiming he espouses “anti-vaccine theories” and he’s “putting a lot of lives at risk” for “political reasons.”

Trump’s words prompted MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to cut away from the briefing and issue a fact check.

“Obviously there’s no evidence of that — that is not true,” Mohyeldin said.

Watch the video below:


2020 Election

‘Deranged’ Trump mocked for declaring himself ‘the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico‘

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

During a press briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed that he was “the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico.”

The president was commenting on the fact that the White House had authorized $11.6 billion in aid to rebuild infrastructure on Puerto Rico three years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

But given that Trump reportedly wanted to sell Puerto Rico or swap it for Greenland because he viewed the US territory as dirty, many people on Twitter did not take kindly to his boast.

https://twitter.com/SpiroAgnewGhost/status/1307038449871065091https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1307040059137425409https://twitter.com/seeMOUSErun/status/1307040584251645952https://twitter.com/robferdman/status/1307039655288856576https://twitter.com/GeigerNews/status/1307039321975918592https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1307039209266573312https://twitter.com/TimOBrien/status/1307038936909393920https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1307038329171578887

FBI chief on a ‘collision course’ with Trump because he’s too smart to ignore facts: Andrew McCabe

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 18, 2020

By

Speaking on CNN this Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pushed back on President Trump's recent claim that China poses a bigger threat to the U.S. election than Russia does --  a claim that is picking up steam amongst Trump administration officials.

According to McCabe, Trump's assessment is "to be expected," adding that current FBI Director Christopher Wray's opposite assessment is a sign that he'll "probably be in conflict with this president."

When asked by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar why the Trump administration is focused on China over Russia, McCabe said it's because they "don't like the narrative that Russia is doing in 2020 the same thing that they did in 2016."

Continue Reading
 
 