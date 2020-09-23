‘That’s bullying’: Sparks fly on Fox News as GOPer explodes over Democratic ‘retaliation’ for Ginsburg
Former Washington, D.C. Democratic Party Chair Scott Bolden on Monday faced off against Republican strategist Erin Perrine, who claimed that Democrats are “bullying” Republicans by threatening “retaliation” for the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
During a debate on Fox News, Bolden explained why he believes Democrats must fight President Donald Trump as he plans to quickly replace Ginsburg.
“Mitch McConnell has set the new rule,” Bolden said. “His hypocrisy speaks loud and clear and the Democrats, I’ll be honest with you, are just angry about it because they believe he is politically playing footsie with these Supreme Court nominees.”
“That being said, the Democrats have to fight,” he continued. “There’s too much at stake in regard to abortion as well as Obamacare. And they’re going to fight. He may get this nomination through. But the reality is, when you set that precedent, Democrats are going to retaliate.”
Bolden went on to predict that Democrats could takeover the Senate and add seats to the Supreme Court.
“I don’t know when the Democrat [SIC] Party decided to take this mafioso stance,” Perrine replied, “where they say, ‘Oh, well, if we don’t get our way then we’re going to feel real bad if something were to happen to your filibuster and if we have to pack the Supreme Court and get rid of the Electoral College.'”
“I mean, that’s not Democracy,” she added. “That’s bullying and that’s not appropriate at all.”
Bolden laughed out loud: “When you talk about bullying and you’ve got a president like Donald Trump and you’ve got Mitch McConnell — the Democrats are just responding to this negative political narrative and really the political gangsterism of the Republican Party. So it’s really rich that my Republican colleague right there is talking about bullying.”
“You’re the one talking about retaliating!” Perrine interrupted.
“The Republicans retaliate as well,” Bolden insisted.
“That is bullying!” Perrine exclaimed. “Democrats don’t like what the American people have to say.”
“When you do this with the height of hypocrisy, you’re going to get Democratic retaliation,” Bolden vowed.
“That is a threat against the American people!” Perrine shot back.
“It’s a threat against the GOP,” Bolden remarked. “It will be swift, direct and painful for the Republicans when the Democrats retaliate.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump aides worry he’s set himself up for a ‘humiliating loss’ against Biden in next week’s debate: report
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election is scheduled to occur this coming Tuesday -- and aides to President Donald Trump fear he's on track to getting absolutely pasted by Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Politico reports that "some on Trump’s team are bracing for a humiliating loss" against the former vice president after Trump has spent several months claiming that Biden is too senile to form coherent sentences.
Veteran GOP strategist Ed Rollins said that Trump has so lowered expectations for Biden's performance that the media will declare the former vice president the winner as long as he comes across as reasonably lucid.
2020 Election
‘As if Putin wrote it’: Ron Johnson gets hammered on Senate floor over ‘disgraceful’ Hunter Biden report
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lashed out at Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday for overseeing a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The report, which Johnson hopes will impact the November election, accuses Hunter Biden of “conflicts of interest” for a "very awkward" relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The report, however, found no evidence that the relationship affected U.S. policy.
2020 Election
Mental health experts: Biden far exceeds Trump in psychiatric fitness
Most Americans would agree that the President of the United States should be a normal, honorable, and effective leader of the country. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said this about Joe Biden: “He is as good a man as God created” and “He is the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics.” In contrast, Graham has said this about Donald Trump: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.” The stark differences between Biden and Trump are revealed in these strong comments.