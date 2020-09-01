‘That’s gotta hurt’: Drudge resurrects ‘leg dragging’ claims after Trump tweets denial of ‘mini strokes’

This Tuesday, President Trump denied that he had a “series of mini strokes” months ago that resulted in him visiting Walter Reed hospital.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” Trump tweeted. “Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” he added, pointing to Joe Biden.

In the wake of the story, people noticed that the conservative outlet Drudge Report published an article featuring images of Trump losing his balance and dragging his feet.

Not a good look for President Trump today from Drudge Report. That's gotta hurt. @POTUS @DRUDGE pic.twitter.com/7nd5mAJxxq — Clint Henderson (@ClintPHenderson) September 1, 2020

The video Drudge is pointing to rn. https://t.co/rvQEeGMbW6 — David Knowles (@writerknowles) September 1, 2020

Other said that Drudge’s adversarial reporting on Trump is not a good sign for the GOP in 2020.

Trump losing Drudge is huge! — JAILBIRD JACK (@Jailbird_Jack) September 1, 2020

Matt Drudge, realizing the Trump Administration is going down fast and it's every person for themself now:#TrumpStroke pic.twitter.com/1Pp9orlodM — Charles Skaggs (@CharlesSkaggs) September 1, 2020

Usually the president tries to make things seem better than they are. Trump takes an unprecedented approach, by trying to paint America as a state near collapse. It's just not true. Even prominent Republicans like Matt Drudge are getting tired of it. https://t.co/XVdbRuYoVm — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) September 1, 2020

Somebody pinch me…. The Drudge Report turned on Trump. #TrumpIsLosing pic.twitter.com/BWvNGFmcvI — Firefly2003 (@firefly2003) September 1, 2020

Drudge’s petty vendetta against Trump is, in its own way, quite beautiful https://t.co/VSFX6H56WJ — Dean C ن (@constans) September 1, 2020

If Drudge is doing this, it's bad sign fir Trump https://t.co/6P8nDwhkUs — Sailor Michael⚓✈ (@Megawatts55) September 1, 2020