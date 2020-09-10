‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82: agent
Award-winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred in the original “The Avengers” television series and “Game of Thrones”, has died aged 82, her agent announced on Thursday.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning,” Simon Beresford said in a statement.
“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” he added, calling her “an icon of theatre, film and television”.
Rigg’s daughter Rachael Stirling said her mother had been diagnosed with cancer in March and “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession”.
“I will miss her beyond words,” she added.
Rigg — who as Emma Peel alongside Patrick Macnee’s John Steed in “The Avengers” became a 1960s icon — won Emmy, Tony and Bafta awards during her lengthy stage and screen career.
Classically trained at Britain’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she also played James Bond’s wife in the 1969 film starring George Lazenby, “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”.
In the later stages of her career, she won legions of younger fans and critical praise for her part as Olenna Tyrell in the hugely popular “Game of Thrones” series.
“For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper,” said playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, who called her talent “luminous”.
“She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone”.
Fellow veteran playwright David Hare said she had “a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Disgraced conservative Joe Arpaio welcomes furries to Arizona — and had no idea what it meant
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is doing what he can to help President Donald Trump win his state in November, but he took some time out of that to welcome the furry convention to Arizona, said the Arizona Republic.
In a video announcement posted Wednesday, Arpaio sent his well-wishes.
"Hey, good luck organizing the Arizona Furry convention," Arpaio said in the video. He mispronounces it "fury," however, indicating he didn't know what a "furry" was.
Breaking Banner
‘Put the GOP out of its misery’: Conservative calls for destruction of Trump’s Republican Party
Conservative Tom Nichols called for the destruction of his former party before President Donald Trump finishes trashing the Constitution.
The Naval War College professor wrote in The Atlantic that the Republican Party he had joined as a young man had been hollowed out and stuffed with the "Trump family’s paranoia and corruption."
"I understand the attachment to that GOP, even among those who have sworn to defeat Donald Trump, but the time for sentimentality is over," Nichols wrote. "That party is long gone. Today the Republicans are the party of 'American carnage' and Russian collusion, of scams, plots, and weapons-grade contempt for the rule of law. The only decent, sensible, and conservative position is to vote against this Republican Party at every level, and bring the sad final days of a once-great political institution to an end. Then build the party back up again — from scratch."
Breaking Banner
Biden’s message of ‘unity’ could be enough to carry him to 2020 as Trump’s campaign flounders: Karl Rove
In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this Thursday, GOP political strategist Karl Rove had some encouraging words for Joe Biden's prospects this coming Election Day.
"Trump partisans don’t believe it, but national polls show former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be ahead," Rove writes. "The race has tightened, though, especially in battleground states. Anxious Democrats are wondering if this could be the sixth contest in history and second in a row in which the Electoral College winner loses the national popular vote."
Rove acknowledges that "shifting concerns" about coronavirus may give the edge back to President Trump. If that happens, according to Rove, the election will be less about Trump's handling of the virus and more about the economy. But Biden's pledge to restore unity to the country just may be enough to take him all the way, if Trump's emphasis on law and order doesn't gain more traction.