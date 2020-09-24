‘The cake is baked’: GOP pollster thinks Trump needs a miraculous debate performance to save his campaign

President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of around seven points, according to polling averages at both Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.

While the president believes he’s still in position to make a comeback, one Republican pollster who spoke with the Washington Post offered a much more dire assessment of the state of the race.

“I think the cake is baked,” the pollster explained. “The only thing that is going to change the election is possibly a debate performance.”

At the heart of the president’s political troubles has been his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans months after the president incorrectly predicted that it would simply “disappear” back in March.

Even though America is still averaging more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases every day, the president keeps claiming that the country has “rounded the corner” and is continuing to hold mass rallies that medical experts warn are likely to further spread the disease.

“The reason that the president has such a problem on coronavirus is he didn’t seem to care about it for so long,” the GOP pollster told the Post.