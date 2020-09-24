‘The cake is baked’: GOP pollster thinks Trump needs a miraculous debate performance to save his campaign
President Donald Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of around seven points, according to polling averages at both Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.
While the president believes he’s still in position to make a comeback, one Republican pollster who spoke with the Washington Post offered a much more dire assessment of the state of the race.
“I think the cake is baked,” the pollster explained. “The only thing that is going to change the election is possibly a debate performance.”
At the heart of the president’s political troubles has been his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans months after the president incorrectly predicted that it would simply “disappear” back in March.
Even though America is still averaging more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases every day, the president keeps claiming that the country has “rounded the corner” and is continuing to hold mass rallies that medical experts warn are likely to further spread the disease.
“The reason that the president has such a problem on coronavirus is he didn’t seem to care about it for so long,” the GOP pollster told the Post.
North Carolina GOP election officials resign in ‘protest’ — one day after agreeing to mail-in voting deal
Two Republican members of North Carolina's State Board of Elections on Wednesday abruptly resigned in what they claimed was in protest over being "misled" by Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein over a deal they reached on mail-in ballots.
CNN reports that Republicans Ken Raymond and David Black resigned just one day after the board came to a unanimous agreement about rules for accepting mail-in ballots.
According to CNN, the settlement reached by the board "would allow voters to fix absentee ballots with missing information" and would also allow "ballots postmarked on Election Day to be received six days later."
Trump’s election threats are an effort to suppress Democratic turnout
Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November should alarm every American. “You know that I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots,” he said on Wednesday. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly. There’ll be a continuation.” It was Stalin-esque.
It’s been pretty clear for months that Trump knows he’s losing, and his plan to cling to power rests on getting more Democrats to vote absentee than Republicans, claiming that those mail ballots are inherently fraudulent and then waging a scorched earth campaign to prevent them from being counted or, perhaps, to persuade states with Republican legislatures to send Trump electors to DC even if Biden wins them. Chaos and uncertainty are necessary ingredients.