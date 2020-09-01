FBI investigating pilot’s eyewitness account of man in a jetpack flying over LAX

According to reports, the FBI is investigating an American Airlines pilot’s claims that he saw a man flying on a jetpack in the path of oncoming jets high above Los Angeles.

“The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred,” a spokesperson told FOX 11 on Tuesday.

“When it comes to accuracy and detail and reliability, you’d probably rank airline pilots right up there,” FOX 11 reports. “So, when an American Airlines pilot reported via radio to the control tower seeing a ‘guy in a jetpack’ as he was approaching LAX at about 3,000 feet and ten miles out for a landing, you had to give it serious credibility, as unlikely as that may be. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a report on the story below: