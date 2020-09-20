The future of Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat will likely hinge on control of the Senate
Donald Trump may push Senate Republicans to try to jam a Supreme Court nominee through before the election, but I think it’s more likely that he’ll opt to run on the vacancy given that it’s an issue that could bring Republicans who don’t like him back into the fold. It would be better for him than running against the Democratic backlash that would follow a hasty confirmation before the election. And Senate Majority Mitch McConnell would also be hard-pressed to usher through a confirmation in that brief period, and he has vulnerable members who need to be home campaigning.
Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (I-AK) have said that they will not vote for a nominee before next year’s inauguration. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was reportedly against moving a nominee this year as well, although his press secretary denied the accuracy of the story. If he’s a no, then one more vote kills a confirmation, which would be a devastating blow to Trump just before an election.
That makes it likely that Republicans move during the lame duck session between the election and a new Congress being sworn in in early January. If Trump wins a second term, then it doesn’t matter. If Biden wins but Republicans hold the Senate, then in all likelihood, McConnell will rush a Trump pick onto the Court.
Democrats would have a powerful argument about respecting the will of the voters if they win the Senate and the White House, but Republicans tend to be unmoved by majoritarian appeals. They would only have real leverage if they win unified control and can threaten to get rid of the filibuster and expand the Court (or enact other deep, structural reforms).
As if the 2020 election weren’t already stressful enough, in all likelihood it will determine the future of the Court, and with it efforts to combat climate change, expand public healthcare and virtually everything else on the Democratic agenda.
2020 Election
Trump mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sunday by golfing for 278th day while Biden attends church
As Americans mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday, Donald Trump went golfing for the 278th day since his presidency began.
According to a White House pool report, Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club at 10:45 a.m.
From White House pooler @lizzkatherine_ w/ President Trump today: "After an uneventful ride the motorcade arrived at 10:45 am at Trump National Golf Club."
— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 20, 2020
2020 Election
‘How is that not a failure?’: Trump health official called out by CNN’s Tapper over COVID-19 debacle
Admiral Brett Giroir was put on the spot on Sunday morning by CNN host Jake Tapper over the failure of the White House to still take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and then ended up receiving a dressing down from the "State of the Union" host.
Noting the lack of masks at recent Trump rallies and the growing death toll of COVID-19 victims, Tapper exclaimed, “How is this not a failure, and how is President Trump leading us out of it in the right way, according to your own words?”
Girior attempted to explain that “people are empowered to know that they can slow the spread and change the course, they can save lives by doing the things we talk about, wearing a mask.”
2020 Election
White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks
Attempting to defuse accusations of hypocrisy over the rush to replace Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff complained that former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to release nominees he would consider for the high court, only to have CNN's Jake Tapper confront him about Donald Trump's taxes.
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Marc Short tried to brush aside accusations that Republicans are hypocrites when it comes to voting on Supreme Court nominees in an election year when he stepped in it by attacking Biden.
"We still haven't seen a list from Joe Biden," Short told the CNN host. "We welcome a list from Joe Biden who would show the American people here's who I would appoint to the Supreme Court. But as far as the politics of it, I think the American people wanted Donald Trump to be in a position to make these nominations, and it's his obligation to do so."