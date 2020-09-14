Quantcast
‘The grid is broke’: Gen. Honoré warns it will take months for electricity and water restoration in Louisiana

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Russel Honoré on MSNBC (screengrab) and NOAA rainfall predictions for Hurricane Sally.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré was interviewed by MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday about the state of hurricane recovery in Louisiana as Hurricane Sally bears down on the state.

Honoré was widely praised for his role in responding to Hurricane Katrina, which occurred after the George W. Bush administration had been criticized for mistakes in their initial response to the disaster.

“We are following breaking news at this hour,” Mohyeldin said. “Right now Hurricane Sally is Category 1 storm and taking aim at the gulf coast. Hurricane warnings have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, some areas are expected to get an average of 8 to 16 inches of rain

“Sally will arrive just two weeks after Hurricane Laura blew through Louisiana,” he noted.

Honoré discussed the state of the Hurricane Laura recovery.

“Laura is hard,” Honoré said.

“The grid is broke. It is broke at the level of what we saw in Puerto Rico,” he said. “And the recovery is going to be three months, maybe, to get the power back on in most places. And maybe longer with 300 water systems that are down.”

“This is a hard recovery, it’s painful,” he added.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
