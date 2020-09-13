Quantcast
Connect with us

The NRA can only afford to do about one-sixth of the political work they did in 2016

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and NRA chief Wayne LaPierre (Photos: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The National Rifle Association is still struggling to make a difference in the 2020 election, as they promised President Donald Trump. Their problem, however, is that they’ve got about one-sixth the money they did in 2016.

Axios reported Sunday that the group has vowed to support President Trump’s re-election, but it isn’t quite working out the way that they thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

With “mounting fees from fights with regulators, internal infighting and the pandemic have devastated its finances — and could mute its future influence,” said the report.

This year, the gun lobbying group spent just $4.7 million on TV ads. While in 2016, they shelled out $27.34 million.

In an interview, the NRA spokesperson encouraged people not to think about 2016.

Amy Hunter explained to Axios that it’s still September, so it “wouldn’t be fair to compare where we are now with our spending with what we spent total in 2016.” An indication they still plan to shell out some cash in the final days of the election. Still, the group hasn’t reserved any ad time for October and November, and the spots are getting snatched up quickly.

Looking at what the NRA spent in 2016, by this time in 2016, the NRA had spent more than $10 million, more than half of what they’ve spent this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that there’s no question about it even if you look over the last several years the NRA has fallen from maybe perhaps the most powerful political group in America to an organization that’s on the brink of dissolution,” Axios cited Everytown for Gun Safety president John Feinblatt.

“You know, there was a time, truthfully when … both Democrats and Republicans shied away from the issue of gun safety out of fear of the NRA. That’s anything but the case today,” Feinblatt said.

The Pew Research Center shows that the NRA is losing the war against guns, with a majority of Americans who believe that there should be regulations on the weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Biden didn’t stop the black plague’: GOP chair Ronna Romney humiliated trying to blame Biden for Trump’s COVID failure

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

COVID-19 is so-named because it first surfaced on the planet in 2019. It's something that Republicans seem to be struggling to understand.

It was just a few months ago that senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed it wasn't the first COVID, assuming that the 19 meant there were 18 versions of the virus before this one.

On Twitter Sunday, Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel blamed former Vice President Joe Biden for the virus, saying that Biden "can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus." The virus didn't exist when Biden was in office, as it started in 2019.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Before Trump bragged about his fake ‘Bay of Pigs’ award — he was desperately trying to build a hotel in Cuba

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

Before President Donald Trump hated Cuba, he loved it.

As with many of Trump's policies, he was for it before he was against it, something that Republican once mocked, but now they're embracing it.

Taking to Twitter Sunday, Trump claimed he was given the "Bay of Pigs Award" from a Cuban-American group in Florida. In fact, the group was called the Bay of Pigs Veterans Club, and they endorsed him. There was no award. CNN fact-checker daniel dale explained that Trump has a history of embellishing things into awards.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fact-checked after trying to pass off 4-year-old photo showing support for him as new

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump proudly tweeted out a photo of a yard full of campaign signs to prove that he's overwhelmed with huge amounts of support. In reality, however, the image was from four years ago, the DailyDot caught.

The metaphor couldn't be more obvious as Trump struggles to rebuild the same 2016 coalition he won with after years of failed leadership, broken promises, a dangerous pandemic, and more.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image