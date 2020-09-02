Quantcast
‘The president just committed a felony’: Trump slammed for encouraging supporters to vote fraudulently

Published

1 min ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday at an event in North Carolina, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote twice, once by mail and once in person, to “test” the integrity of the election system — advice that, if followed, would constitute felony voter fraud.

The president’s comments drew outrage from social media.

