‘The president just committed a felony’: Trump slammed for encouraging supporters to vote fraudulently

In a new interview with CNN on Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Barr showed stunning levels of arrogance, partisanship, and contempt — falling short of even the extremely low expectations he has already earned.

Host Wolf Blitzer started off the interview, rightly so, by challenging Barr to explain whether President Donald Trump's recent comments about the Justice Department's investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation were appropriate.

Trump recently said: "Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country, or he can go down as just another guy. It depends." He also said: "I hope they're not going to be politically correct, and I hope they do what, because the fact is this was President Obama knew everything, Vice President Biden, as dumb as he may be, he knew everything, and everybody else knew everything. They spied on my campaign, which is treason, they spied both before and after I won."