‘The president just committed a felony’: Trump slammed for encouraging supporters to vote fraudulently
On Wednesday at an event in North Carolina, President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to vote twice, once by mail and once in person, to “test” the integrity of the election system — advice that, if followed, would constitute felony voter fraud.
The president’s comments drew outrage from social media.
The President just committed a felony.👀https://t.co/kgvMOCJYfz
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 2, 2020
Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system https://t.co/pGesGFCwXf via @nbcnews– in what world is this ok, in which country is this legal?!? Encouraging people to commit a federal crime?!? Are you FUCKING KIDDING, TRUMP?!?
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 2, 2020
Trump is desperately trying anything he can, including encouraging his supporters to commit election crimes, in order to throw doubt into the election he is badly losing.
— tak (@tak_twitt) September 3, 2020
Vile behavior. Surprised Trump hasn’t burned the Constitution by now.
— Kristi D (@KristiDRafan) September 3, 2020
How is this not the first story on the news? It’s a felony to conspire with people to commit a felony.
— Sanders Ekanepi (@ekanepi) September 3, 2020
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 2, 2020
Vote early. Don't use voting machines if you can avoid it. HAND DELIVER your ballots to your local county election office or OFFICIAL drop box. If you must vote in person request PAPER BALLOT and fill out using a ball point pen!
DON'T LISTEN 2 TRUMP. DO NOT VOTE TWICE. ILLEGAL!
— Davids_annie (@Davidsannie4) September 3, 2020
Not only is this illegal, but it would seem likely that neither vote would count if someone votes twice, because the assumption might be that it was fraudulent, assuming it is caught. And it would hurt Trump, not help him. And place a MAGAt in jail as well.
— Marcus Aurelius (@MarcusA08679856) September 3, 2020
When you can't find any evidence of mail in voter fraud, invent some The Trump campaign submitted a 524-page response to a discovery demand turned up precisely zero instances of mail-in voter fraud in PA. https://t.co/Vox3tbkqSp
— KD (@Fly_Sistah) September 2, 2020
— Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) September 3, 2020