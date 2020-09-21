Quantcast
The Supreme Court is teetering on the brink of ‘irreversible’ damage to its legitimacy: Law professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Supreme Court as of 2018 (Photo: Supreme Court)

On Monday, writing for The Atlantic, Florida State University law professor Mary Ziegler outlined the current reputational crisis facing the Supreme Court in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems ready to test just how much damage the Court’s institutional integrity can take,” wrote Ziegler. However, “regardless of what McConnell does, the Court now looks far more conservative than the electorate. That too doesn’t bode well for the Court’s legitimacy, especially when the justices could once again decide the result of a presidential election. The Court may have to wade into one of the hundreds of voting-rights lawsuits triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meanwhile, “Democrats fed up with the status quo have toyed with the idea of packing the Court—adding more members to create a more liberal majority,” wrote Ziegler. “But if they do pursue this strategy, there would certainly be damage to the Court’s reputation. Many already view the Court as a partisan institution. They are right. There is a reason that Ginsburg did not retire during Trump’s presidency—or Anthony Kennedy during Barack Obama’s second term. But the Court need not be only a political institution. The justices see themselves as judges, not partisans.”

“Democrats and Republicans alike will have to weigh whether the short-term gains of transforming the Court are worth the price,” warned Ziegler. “The two sides could even broker a compromise. If Republicans wait to confirm a replacement for Ginsburg, the Democrats could wait to pack the Court. At the moment, though, neither shows signs of deescalating … The rest of America should hope that the country’s political leaders pause before the damage to the Court’s reputation becomes irreversible.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Economist asks if ‘red state governors are getting their people killed to help Trump’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Economist Dean Baker, the cofounder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), feels he must ask if Trump-loving governors are putting their own citizens' lives at risk to help President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

In a new analysis posted at CEPR's website, Baker notes that many red states have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates, which he thinks suggests that they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they should be.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump denounced as ‘evil’ for cooking up ‘disgusting lie’ about RGB’s dying wish

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appalled social media users by suggesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was a Democratic "hoax."

The president questioned a statement dictated to her granddaughter -- "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed" -- during his wide-ranging interview Monday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he promised to nominate Ginsburg's replacement by the end of the week.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg cuts off Meghan McCain as she flips out over Trump’s SCOTUS pick getting ‘Kavanaugh’ed’

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts broke into a shouting match after Meghan McCain filibustered about accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh as a justification for Republican hypocrisy on judicial nominations.

Co-host Sara Haines patiently waited for McCain for finish her comments and when she turned to point out Republican hypocrisy when former President Barack Obama appointed Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court 10 months before an election. Currently, America is in an election, with people already casting ballots and going to the polls.

A crown-wearing McCain cut in to rant that 47 percent of the American public considers themselves pro-life, including herself, and that possible female nominees are already being ripped for their religion.

Continue Reading
 
 
