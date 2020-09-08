The View’s Meghan McCain shames Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her face for Trump’s attacks on her family

“The View” returned Tuesday with a new season and welcomed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is promoting her new book about her time in the White House.
Co-host Meghan McCain was quick to begin the conversation about her belief that the Atlantic expose on President Donald Trump’s insults of fallen soldiers is real. McCain walked through all of the reasons that the stories are likely true.
“My first instinct was to question the reporting,” McCain confessed. “You went on record saying he has the greatest amount of respect for the men and women of our armed forces. The problem, as I said, the president has a pattern of saying incendiary things about my father, the Vindmans or the Khans. I want your perspective on it and I want to know if you understand mine and other people’s perspectives. It might not matter. He got a big chunk of the veteran vote, but I think character and principle still matter.”
Mccain had spoken previously on the long history of Trump’s attacks on veterans, soldiers, Gold Star families and more.
Sanders dodged the question, instead promising that in her experience the president was a prince when it came to showering the troops with his love.
The 2020 presidential election in the United States will not be decided by predictably blue states like California, Massachusetts, Oregon and New York or by deep red states like Utah, Alabama and Mississippi, but by swing states that can go either Democrat or Republican. President Donald Trump is unlikely to win the popular vote this year, but it is entirely possible that he could possible pull off a narrow Electoral College victory if he carries enough swing states. And Politico examines eight battleground states in a series of articles written by its team of reporters and published after Labor Day weekend.
Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, believes that defeating President Donald Trump in this fall's presidential election is not enough.
Rather, he argues in a new piece for Lawfare, Congress must work to ensure future Trump-like presidents are unable to abuse their offices in the way that the current president has.
One proposed reform that Rosenzweig believes could pick up bipartisan support revolves around limiting the president's ability to evade the Senate confirmation process by using a rotating cast of "acting" cabinet officials.
Many of Donald Trump’s opponents are certain that reports that he had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers”– and was befuddled by the idea that they would fight for anything other than their own interests–will finally open up some Republican eyes and cost Trump in the polls.
Judging by the five-alarm reaction to the story by the White House and its conservative media allies, they aren’t alone.
But I don’t think it will have much impact because it’s fundamentally a story about Trump’s sleazy character. There’s been a consistent pattern to the relatively small shifts in Trump’s approval rating over the course of his historically unpopular presidency: When the media focus on substantive harms he has inflicted on Americans (not foreigners), his favorability declines while stories about his character don’t move the needle at all.