The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has to explain to Meghan McCain the obvious reason why Trump’s Supreme Court nominee won’t get ‘Kavanaugh’ed’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain (ABC)

“The View” co-hosts began their Tuesday show talking about the potential Supreme Court appointee and concerns that they have about Amy Coney Barrett talking about her job being about expanding the kingdom of God.

Meghan McCain ranted that Barrett was being attacked for her religion and for having seven children. It’s unclear where she’s hearing that Barrett is being attacked for that, as the Democratic nominee for president is also Catholic and speaks openly about his faith. He has had four children.

“My concern is when we lose the Senate, what happens when Democrats are in power and you have a Biden presidency and Democrats running the Senate?” McCain also said. “This may be worth it to Republicans. I’m one of those people that think it probably is. I don’t think there won’t be a payout on the other end. The Amy Coney Barrett and the rhetoric that is going on with her right now, when you start talking about Christian women like we’re all commanders wives in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ You can radicalize people in the country. I’m very anxious what’s going to happen going forward when it looks like she’s going to be nominated.”

Sara Haines explained for the second time in two days that her concerns are about Barrett’s use of the law and how she puts her faith first in deciding a ruling instead of putting the law first.

In the second segment, Whoopi Goldberg issued a warning to McCain without directly mentioning her, by saying that people shouldn’t claim there are attacks on Barrett and her faith when she hasn’t seen them anywhere. The attacks on Barrett are about her own comments on how she uses her religion to making legal decisions.

She also explained that Barrett wouldn’t get “Kavanaugh’ed” as McCain alleged because Kavanaugh was an accused rapist. Presumably, no one would appoint another accused rapist to the Supreme Court.

“No one’s going to accuse her of anything,” said Goldberg. “I haven’t seen people going after her for her religion. That’s something we should not also spread because then it becomes a whole other conversation,” said Goldberg.

See the videos below:

Part 1:

Part 2:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany struggles to explain why Trump says COVID affects ‘virtually nobody’ after deaths surpass 200,000

Published

1 min ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday defended President Donald Trump after he said that COVID-19 affects "virtually nobody" even though the death toll has passed 200,000 people in the United States.

At a White House press briefing, McEnany was asked about the rising death toll. In response, she pointed to projections that 2 million people could have died if the administration took no action against the pandemic.

"We grieve when even one life is lost," she said. "But the fact that we have come nowhere near that number is a testament to this president taking immediate action."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington Post Editorial Board issues scathing eight-part series calling out every reason Trump endangers America

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Washington Post Editorial Board issued a series of eight pieces outlining why President Donald Trump is a serious danger to the United States and to democracy.

The first of the series appeared Tuesday, the editorials outlined the absurd claims by Trump that other than COVID-19, he's done a great job as president. It comes the morning after Trump claimed that the coronavirus "affects virtually nobody." According to the coronavirus dashboard from John's Hopkins, 6,861,211 Americans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six months. It's nearly 21 percent of the United States of America. It's the population of the entire state of Tennessee or Indiana. If each of those nearly 7 million Americans has just one family member, that's nearly 14 million American lives that have been touched by COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Infamous ‘Crying Nazi’ faces criminal trial for rape threats as his legal woes persist

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A white supremacist who gained notoriety for being a central figure in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally, went on trial this Tuesday on federal charges that he threatened to rape the wife of a man he was feuding with, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Christopher Cantwell has been in federal custody since he pleaded not guilty to the charge back in January. He also threatened to share the unidentified person's personal information online.

Continue Reading
 
 
