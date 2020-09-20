There are still Trump White House staff secretly trying to save the US from Trump: Ex-National Security Adviser

Former National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday and reassured the world that there are still secret members in the White House that are trying to protect the country from the likes of President Donald Trump.

Speaking to Scott Pelley, McMaster explained that he thinks the world now sees the United States as “weak and divided,” something that Russian President Vladimir Putin has worked toward since 2016, according to intelligence reports.

“I think they see an opportunity. I think China thinks it’s winning,” said McMaster. “You know, China sees an America that is divided against each other. They see an America that is reeling from a triple crisis of COVID-19, of the recession associated with COVID-19, and the civil unrest and racial division in the wake of the horrible murder of George Floyd, and over issues of inequality of opportunity. And so, China is acting, I think, now much more aggressively because they think it’s time to do it. They have a window of opportunity to exploit our weaknesses and to come after us. I think Russia feels the same way. I think other adversaries could feel the same way.”

But it was McMaster’s reassurance that came as a surprise. Even after blowing through more staff than any other president in history, McMaster claimed that there are still “protectors” of American democracy.

“There is certainly one group of people there who are there to serve the elected president and to serve the country,” he said. “I think there are other groups there though, as well, a second group that is there really, instead of providing options to the elected president, they really want to advance their narrow agendas. And then I think there’s a third group, and I think this is true probably of any administration, who cast themselves in the role of saving the country and maybe the world from the president.”

See the interview below:

Regarding competing groups in the West Wing, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says there’s one group of advisors “who cast themselves in the role of saving the country and maybe the world from the president.” https://t.co/YBUCccl25v pic.twitter.com/w7UMrFBGBx — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 21, 2020