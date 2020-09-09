‘There are tapes’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for claiming Trump ‘never downplayed the virus’

On Wednesday, more details emerged about veteran/author Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which is based in part on a series of interviews with President Donald Trump from December 2019-July 2020 and is due out on September 15 — and one of the most damning revelations is that Trump, in February, acknowledged to Woodward how deadly COVID-19 was even when he was publicly claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. On February 7, according to the book, Trump told Woodward, “This is deadly stuff.” And during a March 19 conversation, Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Regardless, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending Trump vigorously and insisting that he “never downplayed the virus.” And an abundance of Twitter users are reminding her that in fact, Trump did exactly that.

Democratic consultant Tim Hogan posted actual recordings of Trump that contradicted McEnany’s claim:

An 8 second lesson in why you can’t lie when it’s on tape. pic.twitter.com/DWQigbBrZf — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) September 9, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins weighed in as well:

"The president has always been clear-eyed with the American people," Kayleigh McEnany says, after audio was published of the president privately acknowledging how deadly coronavirus was while he was publicly downplaying it. "No one is lying to the American people." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2020

Here are some of the many other tweets responding to McEnany’s ludicrous defense of the president:

Trump to Woodward on March 19: "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." @PressSec today: "The president never downplayed the virus" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 9, 2020

If someone lies about someone else's lies, do the lies negate themselves and become true? 🤯 https://t.co/E56eZiLclJ — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 9, 2020

