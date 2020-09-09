Quantcast
‘There are tapes’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for claiming Trump ‘never downplayed the virus’

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Screen Shot)

On Wednesday, more details emerged about veteran/author Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” which is based in part on a series of interviews with President Donald Trump from December 2019-July 2020 and is due out on September 15 — and one of the most damning revelations is that Trump, in February, acknowledged to Woodward how deadly COVID-19 was even when he was publicly claiming that it didn’t pose a major threat to the United States. On February 7, according to the book, Trump told Woodward, “This is deadly stuff.” And during a March 19 conversation, Trump told Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Regardless, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is defending Trump vigorously and insisting that he “never downplayed the virus.” And an abundance of Twitter users are reminding her that in fact, Trump did exactly that.

Democratic consultant Tim Hogan posted actual recordings of Trump that contradicted McEnany’s claim:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins weighed in as well:

Here are some of the many other tweets responding to McEnany’s ludicrous defense of the president:

