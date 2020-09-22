These are the laws that could be doomed if Republicans get a 6-3 Supreme Court

Almost a month before the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ian Millhiser penned an article for Vox warning that if President Trump wins in November, “he is likely to remake the courts — and, specifically, the Supreme Court — in his image.”

According to Millhiser, if Trump replaced a liberal justice, the checks and balances on GOP power will “likely to disappear.”

“To be sure, there’s always some amount of unpredictability in the Supreme Court. Sometimes, a conservative justice is torn between competing ideological commitments, some of which lead them to form occasional alliances with their liberal colleagues. And it’s always possible that several conservative justices could be forced to leave the Court shortly after a Democratic president takes office,” Millhiser writes. “But realistically, if Republicans gain a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court, they are likely to hold that majority for a long time. And with six votes, Republicans could afford to have one of those six cast an occasional, futile vote for a liberal outcome.”

Millhiser contends that among the laws under threat from increased GOP power are the constitutional right to an abortion, the Voting Rights Act, campaign finance reform, the Affordable Care Act, constitutional rights for LGBTQ Americans, environmental protections, and limits on police power to surveil Americans.

Read the full article over at Vox.