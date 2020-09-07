Quantcast
‘They will behave’: Trump vows obedience from ‘lunatics’ and others in late night Labor Day rant

Donald Trump appears in the White House Cabinet Room during meeting with health insurance CEOs (Youtube/Screen grab)

President Donald Trump lashed out at his critics after 10 p.m. on Labor Day.

“The Real Polls are starting to look GREAT!” Trump celebrated, despite the fact the public polls show the president trailing Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

“We will be having an even bigger victory than that of 2016,” Trump promised.

In 2016, Trump won the Electoral College, but 2,868,686 more voters chose Hillary Clinton.

Trump then attacked his perceived enemies, vowing he will receive obedience.

“The Radical Left Anarchists, Agitators, Looters, and just plain Lunatics, will not be happy, but they will behave!” Trump wrote.


