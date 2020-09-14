‘They’re going to have to kill me’: HHS spokesman goes on wild paranoid rant – ‘sedition,’ ‘shooting’ and ‘shadows’
Michael Caputo, the top spokesperson for the Dept. of Health and Human Services, went on a wild, paranoid, late night rant Sunday, posting to his personal Facebook page claims about the “deep state,” “sedition” at the CDC, “shadows,” and claiming, “when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin.”
“I don’t like being alone in Washington,” Caputo, a former top spokesperson for the Kremlin, said in a live video, according to The New York Times.
He described “shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long,” and “then ran through a series of conspiracy theories, culminating in a prediction that Mr. Trump will win re-election but his Democratic opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., will refuse to concede.”
“And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin,” he said. “The drills that you’ve seen are nothing.”
“If you carry guns, buy ammunition, ladies and gentlemen, because it’s going to be hard to get.”
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”
“Remember the Trump supporter who was shot and killed?” Caputo also said. “That was a drill.”
Mr. Caputo on Sunday complained on Facebook that he was under siege by the media and said that his physical health was in question and his “mental health has definitely failed.”
Caputo also “said without evidence that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was harboring a ‘resistance unit’ determined to undermine President Donald Trump.”
On Monday Caputo deleted his personal Twitter account. A search did not turn up his personal Facebook account.
Caputo came under tremendous fire last week when it was reported he and his team successfully pressured CDC scientists to allow them to change critical information on weekly coronavirus reports in an effort to help President Donald Trump.
