Things are so bad for Republicans the GOP had to send money to Texas

1 min ago

President Donald Trump arrives for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on Jul. 11, 2018.

In 2016, then-anti-Trump Republican Sen. Linsey Graham proclaimed, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.” It seems his prediction is coming closer to fruition.

Financial reporting reveals that the Republican Party was forced to send $1.3 million to ruby-red Texas as the election nears.

It was something spotted by ProPublica developer and ex-reporter Derek Willis Sunday.

“That’s never happened before,” he tweeted.

He noted that the Texas GOP raised $3.3 million in August, but nearly half of that came from their national parents.

Texas has a Senate race this cycle, but with demographic shifts, retirements and the toxic nature of the top of the ticket, the state Republicans are struggling.

President Donald Trump has claimed that he will lead a take-back of the U.S. House this November. The truth is, there are nine congressional races that Democrats are looking to for possible pick-ups in Texas alone. A “win” for the GOP would be not losing anymore seats, but that doesn’t seem likely.


