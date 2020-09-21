Things are so bad for Republicans the GOP had to send money to Texas

In 2016, then-anti-Trump Republican Sen. Linsey Graham proclaimed, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.” It seems his prediction is coming closer to fruition.

Financial reporting reveals that the Republican Party was forced to send $1.3 million to ruby-red Texas as the election nears.

It was something spotted by ProPublica developer and ex-reporter Derek Willis Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s never happened before,” he tweeted.

He noted that the Texas GOP raised $3.3 million in August, but nearly half of that came from their national parents.

Just to underscore this: the RNC needed to put $1.3 million into Texas last month. That's never happened before: https://t.co/lmEy7Nompm https://t.co/jpKkvNDnLl — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) September 21, 2020

Texas has a Senate race this cycle, but with demographic shifts, retirements and the toxic nature of the top of the ticket, the state Republicans are struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump has claimed that he will lead a take-back of the U.S. House this November. The truth is, there are nine congressional races that Democrats are looking to for possible pick-ups in Texas alone. A “win” for the GOP would be not losing anymore seats, but that doesn’t seem likely.