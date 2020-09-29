This 2016 Trump voter lost his wife to COVID-19 — now he’s switching to Biden

An Arizona man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 is now switching his allegiances after he lost his wife to the novel coronavirus.

Local news station ABC 15 reports that lifelong conservative Dave Dahlstrom, a retired Air Force veteran who backed the president in 2016, has since soured on the president over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that took the life of his late wife, Cindy Dahlstrom.

According to Dahlstrom, his wife contracted the novel coronavirus over the summer and quickly grew very ill and was put on a respirator within days of first exhibiting symptoms.

Although Cindy was healthy overall, Dahlstrom speculates that she was vulnerable to the virus due to a past case of valley fever, a fungal infection that affects the lungs.

“She had a left lung that was scarred,” he explains.

She passed away on July 6th, an estimated two weeks after catching the virus.

Dahlstrom tells ABC 15 that he believes the president misled the public about the dangers of the coronavirus, which is why he’s voting for Democratic rival Joe Biden this year.

“Our leadership really failed the American people, and they failed my family, and they failed our friends,” he said. “I’m really bothered by all of that.”

Watch ABC 15’s report below.