This accused mobster could influence Steve Bannon’s fraud case

Published

1 min ago

on

Steve Bannon (Photo: Screen capture)

A 2008 case involving a loan shark and longtime business partner of Steve Bannon’s, Andrew Badolato, may impact the fraud case against the former White House adviser. Bannon and Badolato worked together on a penny stock deal as well as political “documentaries.”

The ironic twist was explored by Bloomberg News Tuesday, describing the efforts Badolato made to help the FBI record calls in a case involving organized crime. Badolato helped with another case in which he gave information that helped send an associate to prison for securities fraud.

A 2018 profile by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune revealed that Badolato taped his phone conversations with Bannon and other far-right leaders.

“Now the Sarasota, Florida, businessman is at the center of a third criminal case — this time as a defendant,” reported Bloomberg. “Federal prosecutors have accused him of conspiring with Bannon and two others to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from a campaign to raise funds for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.”

Badolato pleaded not guilty in court Monday before being released on bail, while “disabled military veteran Brian Kolfage, who founded the campaign, Colorado businessman Timothy Shea and Bannon have also denied wrongdoing.”

Bloomberg News cited former prosecutors that Badolato’s work with federal investigators increase the chances that he would turn on Bannon.

“The two of them knowing each other well is an important piece for a cooperator,” said former federal prosecutor Harry Sandick. “You want someone who can say, ‘I’ve known this person for years, and this is what we did together.’”

Badolato would be looking for leniency if he agrees to a deal with prosecutors.

Bannon was arrested for his GoFundMe enterprise “We Build the Wall,” which sought to crowd-fund the building of the U.S./Mexico border wall. They only were able to build a small portion of the wall that is now on the brink of collapse.

Read the full report at Bloomberg News.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
WATCH: All hell breaks loose after Texas store clerk calls Black customer the N-word

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A customer knocked merchandise onto the floor after a Texas convenience store clerk called him a racial slur.

The Black man stopped at Circle K in Cypress after midnight for tobacco products, but the older white woman working at the store refused to sell them because he had an out-of-state ID card, reported TMZ.

The woman then demands the customer take off his mask, and she hurled a racial slur when he refused.

The man then starts yelling at the clerk and threatens to "pop" her because she'd called him the slur, and then he knocks items from display shelves onto the floor as they continue to argue.

2020 Election

Trump doubles down on conspiracy theory suggesting there are ‘entire’ airplanes ‘filled up with the looters’

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attempted to explain his conspiracy theory that an "entire" airplane was "filled" rioters and looters.

After first making the assertion on Fox News, Trump doubled down on the claim while traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to Trump, he received a "first-hand" account about the incident from a person who he did not want to name.

"I can probably refer you to the person," he told reporters. "And they could do it. I'd like to ask that person if it was OK. But a person was on a plane, said that there was about six people like that person more or less and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble."

‘He just admitted it’: Trump mocked for giving life to rumors of him having a stroke

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took off for Wisconsin Tuesday morning, despite requests by officials not to come and take manpower away from police. But before he left, he fired off a tweet giving life to rumors that the reason for his late-night trip to Walter Reed in Aug. 2020 was due to a series of mini-strokes.

While there was speculation about Trump's hospital visit in 2019, the speculation came largely from Twitter commentators asking about what afflictions Trump could be suffering under that would have prompted him to begin his "annual physical" so many months earlier.

