This GOP senate candidate was conspicuously absent from Trump’s recent event in her own state — here’s why
After a MAGA rally in Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas on Sunday, September 13, President Donald Trump headed to Phoenix for a “Latinos for Trump” event the following day — and one Trump ally who was conspicuously absent from that event, according to Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, was Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.
During a Tuesday, September 15 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Lemire told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that while Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was at the “Latinos for Trump” event, McSally was nowhere to be found — despite the fact that she is one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters in Arizona, where the president has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in recent polls. McSally’s office, Lemire noted, has said that she was unable to attend because she was busy with some Senate-related obligations, but Lemire was skeptical and speculated that the real reason for McSally’s absence was her fear that being in Trump’s presence in Phoenix would damage her already-struggling campaign.
McSally, who lost to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 but was later appointed to Arizona’s other U.S. Senate seat — the one held for many years by Sen. Barry Goldwater and, after that, Sen. John McCain — has been trailing her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, in poll after poll. Polls released in September have found that in Arizona’s 2020 U.S. Senate race, McSally is trailing Kelly by 17% (Fox News), 15% (Redfield & Wilton Strategies), 7% (CBS News/YouGov) and Gravis Marketing (5%). And Lemire, on “Morning Joe,” speculated that McSally dodged the “Latinos for Trump” event because she feared it would make things even worse for her troubled campaign.
Lemire speculated that another possible reason for McSally’s absence was the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about the lack of social distancing at Trump’s recent events.
“Either she was concerned that she didn’t want to be on a stage with Donald Trump in a tight election in the state of Arizona, or perhaps she was concerned for her own safety as many others were in a tightly packed room,” Lemire told Scarborough and Brzezinski.
Brzezinski interjected that “one way to avoid” being infected with COVID-19 is “not to go to a superspreader event where people are all clustered together and breathing all over each other.”
2020 Election
Fox News host shuts down GOP chairwoman’s Biden ‘basement’ smear: ‘He’s out on the campaign trail’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on Tuesday attempted to falsely smear Democratic nominee Joe Biden for hiding "in his basement" -- but she was corrected by Fox News host Sandra Smith.
During an interview on Fox News, Smith grilled McDaniel over a Trump campaign decision to scale back ad spending in key swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.
"Why scale back TV ad spending 49 days out from election day?" Smith asked.
For her part, McDaniel argued that Biden's advertisements are not working in some states.
"In every state that he's blanketing the airwaves, we've seen the president's numbers improve," she insisted.
2020 Election
‘A matter of life and death’: America’s top science magazine gives Biden its first-ever presidential endorsement
America's top science magazine has broken 175 years of tradition and has made its first-ever endorsement for president of the United States.
In an editorial published on Tuesday, Scientific American endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by arguing that the current president's attacks on science make this election "a matter of life and death."
"The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people -- because he rejects evidence and science," the magazine's editors write. "The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September."
2020 Election
Fox News host jilts Trump live after he announces weekly time slot: ‘Fox has not committed to that’
President Donald Trump was corrected by Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy on Tuesday after he announced that he would have a weekly time slot on the program.
Doocy's remarks came at the end of a 47-minute telephone interview with Trump.
"We're going to do it every week," Trump said. "Every Monday, I think they said. And if we can't do it on a Monday, we'll do it on a Tuesday like we did today."
"Sounds good," co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.
But Doocy shot down Trump's news.
"You may want to do it every week but Fox has not committed to that," Doocy said. "We're going to take it on a case-by-case basis and Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president."