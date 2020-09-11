‘This is big’: Legal experts react to prosecutor’s abrupt resignation from John Durham’s Russia probe

Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor who is a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the probe, the Hartford Courant reports. Dannehy’s resignation was at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is “being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done,” her colleagues tell the Courant.

“Durham recruited Dannehy to join his team after he was appointed by Attorney General William Barr more than a year and a half ago to examine the the FBI’s legal justification for a disputed counterintelligence investigation that looked for ties between President Donald J. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian efforts to meddle in the election,” the Courant explained.

The move has legal experts on Twitter acknowledging the story as a major development in the case:

This is big. U.S. prosecutor Nora Dannehy resigns from John Durham's Russia investigation, in part due to concerns that Barr is pressuring the team to produce results before the election.https://t.co/rkLGM5dihI — Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) September 11, 2020

Nora Dannehy is highly regarded. She investigated the firings of 9 US Attys during the Bush administration & is widely viewed as a non-partisan professional. https://t.co/jla0svnMxJ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 11, 2020

Really big. Nora Dannehy is an incredibly well-respected prosecutor – not the type of person who would take this step for no reason. https://t.co/Oc4y2Foiv0 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 11, 2020

Red Alert: Nora Dannehy, Connecticut prosecutor who was top aide to John Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation, resigns amid concern about pressure from Attorney General William Barr https://t.co/lcgtczWwW0 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) September 11, 2020

Canary in coal mine dead. Looks like profound corruption in Barr-Durham probe—attempted October surprise. Top Durham aide, Nora Dannehy resigns partly because “team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done”!https://t.co/JvXtU8k4bY — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 11, 2020

Here we go folks. Please remember that, whatever Durham does or does not find, Bill Barr will “spin”, “mischaracterize” & lie about, just as Federal Judge Reggie Walton concluded regarding Barr’s lies about the Mueller report. Our eyes are open to Barr’s nefarious game. https://t.co/knyInHkecM — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 11, 2020

