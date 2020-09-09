‘This is criminal’: Widespread horror as recording emerges of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19

Recently released recorded interviews of President Trump from early February shows him telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed coronavirus so it wouldn’t cause a panic, even though he knew early on that the virus is “5-times deadlier than the flu.”

Unsurprisingly, the revelations have Trump’s critics on Twitter apoplectic.

This isn't trump maybe or maybe not insulting some people. This is Trump admitting out loud and on tape that he knew COVID was going to be deadly and worse than the flu while he is saying the exact opposite to justify the United States' lack of preparation. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 9, 2020

"I wanted to always play it down" is why so many Americans have needlessly died. https://t.co/GwnxD6CA96 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) September 9, 2020

Trump is more than incompetent. He knew what he was telling the American people about COVID-19 was a lie. He did it anyway. Many thousands of people would be alive today if Trump told the truth. https://t.co/0peM7TUKvk — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 9, 2020

How is this not one of the greatest scandals in US history? https://t.co/BjciQDiq2n — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) September 9, 2020

This is very, very serious & damning. Cause for Trump's resignation. He knew the coronavirus was deadly and transmitted by air and CHOSE to LIE and ignore it, causing the deaths of 190,000 people & more than 6 million infections in the US, many with long-term effects. #TrumpKnew https://t.co/n9HBBWuhPL — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) September 9, 2020

Trump, that vile sack of garbage, an incompetent, moronic, soft brained idiot, ON TAPE in MARCH admitting to him "playing it down" despite knowing how severe COVID is. ALL the deaths are on him. — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) September 9, 2020

This is criminal. Trump tells Bob Woodward — ON TAPE — that he publicly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic ON PURPOSE, despite knowing how "deadly" it was. 190,000 dead. https://t.co/HnBDUyLFsb — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) September 9, 2020

For Trump, he would rather have us think that he was purposefully promoting deaths to COVID-19 than that he was wrong about how bad it was going to be.

Simple as that: Can never be wrong, but ok to be deadly. @GBH https://t.co/i1t9ysOoLq — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 9, 2020

JANUARY 28th:

“This will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency. This is going to be the roughest thing you face.”

~ Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien to Trump FEBRUARY 28th:

“This is their new hoax.”

~Trump in Iowa on COVID 19 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 9, 2020

The extent to which he lied, lied, lied and lied to the American people — who he is duty-bound to protect — about this life-or-death catastrophe will never be forgiven. Forget impeachment. That is criminal! Seriously, criminal. In the extreme. https://t.co/0vkzb1UddW — Hussein Ibish (@Ibishblog) September 9, 2020

Forget being impeached again. Forget not being re-elected. This selfish self-serving dangerous MONSTER needs to be charged, indicted and IMPRISONED… #Trump #Woodward #Covid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/8AdZIbDzLE — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 9, 2020

