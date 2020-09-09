Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is criminal’: Widespread horror as recording emerges of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Trump with eyes closed as he reflects on a statement about the success of the Farmers to Families Food Box feeding program. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

Recently released recorded interviews of President Trump from early February shows him telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed coronavirus so it wouldn’t cause a panic, even though he knew early on that the virus is “5-times deadlier than the flu.”

Unsurprisingly, the revelations have Trump’s critics on Twitter apoplectic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is criminal’: Widespread horror as recording emerges of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Recently released recorded interviews of President Trump from early February shows him telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed coronavirus so it wouldn't cause a panic, even though he knew early on that the virus is "5-times deadlier than the flu."

Unsurprisingly, the revelations have Trump's critics on Twitter apoplectic.

https://twitter.com/JessicaHuseman/status/1303740697984544769

https://twitter.com/TopherSpiro/status/1303739442163855363

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russians placed malware in two Florida election systems before 2016 election: Bob Woodward

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Bob Woodward contains new allegations that Russia had infiltrated election systems in Florida.

The veteran Washington Post reporter's new book, "Rage," contains new allegations about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, which adds new details to longstanding claims about foreign interference.

According to Woodward, "the NSA and CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties, St. Lucie and Washington," CNN reported. "While there was no evidence the malware had been activated, Woodward writes, it was sophisticated and could erase voters in specific districts. The voting system vendor used by Florida was also used in states across the country."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bob Woodward just dropped another bombshell on Trump – here are the 5 most devastating details

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Watergate reporter Bob Woodward's new book is coming out next week -- and the leaked excerpts in it contain multiple damaging bombshells for President Donald Trump.

The new book, entitled "Rage," contains multiple revelations on a wide variety of topics ranging from the president's handling of the novel coronavirus to his relationship with the American military to his strange affection for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Below are the five most damning details of Woodward's new book.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image