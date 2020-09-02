‘This is unacceptable!’ DC residents shout down chief after fatal police shooting

On Wednesday, a man was shot by police in the southeast area of Washington, D.C. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and according to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, the man has died.

Per NBC Washington reporter Cory Smith, community members shouted down the chief of police as he provided updates on the incident, with cries of “This is unacceptable!” City councilmember Trayon White said that the man was African-American and “young.” Activists groups are reportedly planning to demonstrate in protest shortly.

"We have what we believe to be an adult male that was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. And we have recovered two guns from the scene of this crime."@ChiefNewsham after one person died from a police shooting. https://t.co/0D6FrguzAR pic.twitter.com/jdLjjArmPr — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) September 2, 2020

Chief Newsham says the person shot by an MPD officer has died. — Cory (@CoryNBC) September 2, 2020

Community members yelling ," this is unacceptable" and "he was unarmed" as Chief Newsham answers questions after a police officer fatally shot someone in SE. — Cory (@CoryNBC) September 2, 2020

#DEVELOPING: Multiple DC activist groups have issued a call to action tonight after a @DCPoliceDept officer shot and killed a man in SE. — Cory (@CoryNBC) September 2, 2020