‘This isn’t success — it’s American carnage’: CNN’s Avlon delivers brutal takedown of Trump’s COVID response

CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday delivered a scathing takedown of President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of 200,000 Americans.
During one of his “Reality Check” segments, Avlon warned against growing numb to the staggering death toll from the disease, which President Donald Trump insisted would “go away” seven months ago.
“In less than seven months, we have lost nearly four times the number of Americans who died in battle during the first World War, two-thirds the number of Americans we lost in the second World War, nearly six times the number of American soldiers killed in Korea,” he explained. “And we’ve lost almost three-and-a-half times more of our fellow Americans than the total lost in Vietnam.”
Avlon then hammered Trump and his allies for trying to spin this shocking death toll into a positive.
“There’s just no way to spin having both 4 percent of the world’s population, but 20 percent of the world’s deaths, as a success,” he said. “This isn’t a success story — it’s American carnage. It’s 200,000 tragedies. And it didn’t need to be this way.”
In a new interview with NBC News scheduled to air on Tuesday night, Mike Pence's former top Homeland Security aide Olivia Troye excoriated President Donald Trump and the administration for their failures to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
Trump, claimed Troye, is "undermining" his own public health experts, especially with events like the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where masks were not enforced and social distancing not required. Following that rally, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for coronavirus, and GOP businessman Herman Cain died of the disease, although it is not definitive that they contracted it at the rally.
The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.
The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.
"Local cop's son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post," the Union County Democrats' Twitter account said. "Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?"
Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: "Fuck Biden."
"If you can't get a Covid test or find an N95, it’s because these contractors stole from the American people to make faster jets and fancy uniforms."
nstead of adhering to congressional intent by building up the nation's inadequate supply of N95 masks and other equipment to combat the Covid-19 crisis, the Pentagon has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars in appropriated taxpayer funds to private defense contractors for drone technology, jet engine parts, Army uniform material, body armor, and other purposes not directly related to the pandemic.