‘This isn’t success — it’s American carnage’: CNN’s Avlon delivers brutal takedown of Trump’s COVID response

CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday delivered a scathing takedown of President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed the lives of 200,000 Americans.

During one of his “Reality Check” segments, Avlon warned against growing numb to the staggering death toll from the disease, which President Donald Trump insisted would “go away” seven months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In less than seven months, we have lost nearly four times the number of Americans who died in battle during the first World War, two-thirds the number of Americans we lost in the second World War, nearly six times the number of American soldiers killed in Korea,” he explained. “And we’ve lost almost three-and-a-half times more of our fellow Americans than the total lost in Vietnam.”

Avlon then hammered Trump and his allies for trying to spin this shocking death toll into a positive.

“There’s just no way to spin having both 4 percent of the world’s population, but 20 percent of the world’s deaths, as a success,” he said. “This isn’t a success story — it’s American carnage. It’s 200,000 tragedies. And it didn’t need to be this way.”

Watch the video below.