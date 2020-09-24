Quantcast
This watchdog calculated all of Trump’s conflicts of interest — the total number is stunning

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally during the House of Representatives impeachment vote. (Max Elram / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump was officially declared the most corrupt president in history by the ethics watchdog group CREW.

In an extensive list of 3,400 conflicts of interest, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington issued an update to past calculations adding hundreds of more examples of presidential corruption and conflicts of interest to Trump’s tally.

“Today’s report details some of the most glaring examples of presidential corruption and conflicts of interest ever raised by a president, all of which stem from his refusal to divest from his businesses,” said CREW in a release.

One of the examples is Trump’s continuation funnelling federal dollars to his own businesses and properties by taking almost weekly vacations to his resorts. The bill totals well over $100 million.

If he’s not traveling to his resorts, Trump is opting for a jaunt to one of his own golf courses where he can score a daily profit from Secret Service renting golf cart rentals and food or services for the entourage that comes with him for his golf trips. There have been more than 300 visits.

At the same time, 141 members of Congress have also patronized Trump properties, forking over additional dollars to the president. They were all visits happening at the same time as events with special interest groups or big donors.

“Special interest groups, many of which have business before the Trump administration, have hosted or sponsored 130 events at Trump properties since he took office. Political groups have held another 88 events at Trump properties,” CREW also reported.

Foreign government groups also held at least 13 events at Trump properties to help line the president’s pockets. A whopping 145 foreign officials have stayed in his properties.

To make matters worse, however, “foreign governments have granted President Trump’s businesses 67 trademarks, and have awarded additional trademarks to his daughter’s business.”

All of it has been an effort to garner favorable treatment from the United States and the Trump administration.

Read the full list of ethics violations at CREW’s site.


