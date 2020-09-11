‘Threatening America with his Gestapo’: Trump ignites backlash over threat to ‘put down’ protests if he wins

This Thursday, President Trump threatened to “put … down very quickly” any riots that might take place on election night if he’s victorious.

“We’ll put them down very quickly if they do that. We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that, if we want,” Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

“Look, it’s called insurrection,” he added. “We just send in, and we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that because there’s no reason for it, but if we had to, we’d do that and put it down within minutes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to his threat, Trump’s critics on Twitter saw it as another manifestation of what they say are his fascistic tendencies.

Trump threatens America with his Gestapo. https://t.co/LFKbtSBtf8 — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) September 11, 2020

Here is a much more likely event…a handful of racist trump supporters revolt at the massive loss of trump. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ‘We’ll put them down very quickly’: Trump threatens to quash election night riots https://t.co/qmZT1nsxRh — Prf (@livefreeord) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s secret police. Anyone have estimates on how many are now in their employ? ‘We’ll put them down very quickly’: Trump threatens to quash election night riots https://t.co/YDG5D3Anz6 — Frank HIll (@GtbFrankHIll) September 11, 2020

Let's get this sociopathic dictator wannabe out of the White House and into jail where he belongs. Vote! ‘We’ll put them down very quickly’: Trump threatens to quash election night riots https://t.co/NZICAsbpyY — KnewNormal (@air2nite) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, the only ones I have heard threatening violence are his MAGAts.https://t.co/jPysAuOBb2 — suzyaz (@suzyaz2) September 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect armed long gun militias to show up as poll watchers. If Trump runs out of ‘militia’ he can hire armed Blackwater “contractors.” Expect them in the large cities not the suburbs & small towns. https://t.co/SmcRZxD9Mp — DougDooganuchi (@DougDooganuchi) September 11, 2020