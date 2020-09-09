Quantcast
Tom Cotton admits he’d bring down landmark Supreme Court case just after Trump said he’d nominate him as a Justice

Published

1 min ago

on

Tom Cotton appears on NBC (screen grab)

President Donald Trump used his Wednesday press briefing to announce new justices that he wants to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court if he is elected to a second term in office.

Among those people was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). But just moments after Trump said Cotton’s name, he indicated that he was ready, willing, and able to completely remove the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

It’s a case that has served as a dealbreaker for some Republican women who still believe in small government and keeping the government out of a woman’s medical decisions. Such was the case with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said she was pro-choice and refused to approve of a justice who would undermine Roe. She then voted to approve Justice Brett Kavanaugh, however, who has proved to vote against everything he promised her.

In this case, at least Cotton is refusing to lie about being anti-choice.


