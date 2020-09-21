Quantcast
Connect with us

Top Mueller deputy reveals why he chickened out of forcing Donald Trump Jr. to testify

Published

22 mins ago

on

First son Donald Trump, Jr. (screengrab)

One of the mysteries left in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was why Donald Trump Jr., who infamously met with Russian agents to discuss the hacking of Hillary Clinton’s stolen emails, was never forced to testify.

Andrew Weissmann, who served as one of Mueller’s top deputies during the probe, has now given an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an excerpt of Weismann’s upcoming book on the investigation obtained by The Atlantic, Weissmann claims that Mueller was too worried about the president shutting down the entire probe if they subpoenaed his family members to testify.

“The specter of our being shut down exerted a kind of destabilizing pull on our decision-making process,” Weissmann writes.

Mueller was supposedly especially fearful of bringing in first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was never even asked to testify, let alone slapped with a subpoena.

“[They] feared that hauling her in for an interview would play badly to the already antagonistic right-wing press — Look how they’re roughing up the president’s daughter — and risk enraging Trump, provoking him to shut down the Special Counsel’s Office once and for all,” Weissmann explains.

Weissmann lays much of the blame for this overly cautious approach at the feet of attorney Aaron Zebley, another top Mueller deputy who always argued against taking aggressive actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Repeatedly during our twenty-two months in operation, we would reach some critical juncture in our investigation only to have Aaron say that we could not take a particular action because it risked aggravating the president beyond some undefined breaking point,” he writes.

Weismann’s book — titled “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation” — is due to be released on September 29th.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Good German genes’: Trump’s ‘racehorse theory’ of genetics is profoundly racist — it’s also why he thinks he’s a natural-born genius

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Over the past five years or so, I've had no problem using the "F" word (fascism) to describe what's been happening under President Trump and the Republican Party. I wrote about it here in Salon all the way back in 2015, noting that I wasn't the only one. In fact, it was his fellow Republicans who were the first to use the term to describe him. All you have to do is go back and read that full-page newspaper ad Trump took out in 1989, headlined "Bring Back the Death Penalty, Bring Back Our Police," to understand his fundamental authoritarian nature.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Health care group sponsoring South Dakota indoor country music festival that doesn’t require masks: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that South Dakota is poised to hold an indoor country music festival that won't require face masks and has not yet confirmed whether they will require social distancing — and it's being sponsored by a local nonprofit health care organization.

"Sanford Health of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is presenting the Oct. 24 event in conjunction with the state’s governor, Kristi Noem," reported Michael Daly. "She endorsed the Sturgis motorcycle rally last month, where nearly half a million people gathered, largely without masks or social distancing, for 10 days before returning home, which a report by a team of economists with the Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies at San Diego State University estimates to have resulted in more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases. She will now be hosting the annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt, which this year will include a musical event."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Mueller deputy reveals why he chickened out of forcing Donald Trump Jr. to testify

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

One of the mysteries left in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was why Donald Trump Jr., who infamously met with Russian agents to discuss the hacking of Hillary Clinton's stolen emails, was never forced to testify.

Andrew Weissmann, who served as one of Mueller's top deputies during the probe, has now given an answer.

In an excerpt of Weismann's upcoming book on the investigation obtained by The Atlantic, Weissmann claims that Mueller was too worried about the president shutting down the entire probe if they subpoenaed his family members to testify.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE