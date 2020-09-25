Quantcast
Top Republicans McConnell and McCarthy not present for Ruth Bader Ginsburg ceremony

Published

13 mins ago

on

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial (Screen Shot)

One week after her passing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being honored Friday morning with a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Justice Ginsburg becomes the first woman and the first person of Jewish faith to lie in state in Statuary Hall.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi honored the beloved jurist, and welcomed attendees come to pay their respects.

Conspicuous in their absence are the Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate, Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.

“Normally, a ceremony of this magnitude is a bipartisan affair where the so-called Big Four (w Pelosi & Schumer) present a united front,” NBC News’ Peter Alexander observed.

MSNBC’s Chris Jansing called it “remarkable for a ceremony of this magnitude to be missing two top congressional leaders.”

Today’s ceremony comes just one day before President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to sit in the chair Ginsburg held for 27 years. By most accounts he will nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a far right wing religious extremist who has made clear she would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and void the Affordable Care Act.

One Capitol Hill staffer notes McConnell’s office “is on the same floor, just a few hundred feet from the rotunda where this ceremony is occurring.”

NBC News’ David Gura notes:

On social media some called the Republicans’ snub of Justice Ginsburg anti-Semitic. Others called it political and lamented the end of bipartisanship.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer performs pushups in front of her coffin

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer did pushups in front of her coffin as her body lay in state.

The late justice's body lay in repose in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, after the 87-year-old Ginsburg died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her trainer Bryant Johnson, approached her coffin, dropped to his knees and then performed three pushups, before rising again to his feet, pausing for a moment at attention and then bowing slightly.

Ginsburg became famous for her twice-weekly workouts, which she continued through her cancer treatment and the coronavirus pandemic, and she once described Johnson as "the most important person" in her life.

Breaking Banner

Louisiana GOP preparing ‘kamikaze fight’ to end Dem governor’s COVID pandemic restrictions

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The Louisiana Republican Party is fed up with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards trying contain the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic by placing restrictions on economic activity, and it's reportedly plotting a full-frontal assault on his emergency powers in the coming weeks.

The Daily Beast reports that Louisiana Republicans are plotting to "attempt to drain Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency powers during a special legislative session set to start" next week.

