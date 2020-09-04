‘Traitor’ Trump is against America and what it means to be an American: longtime GOP operative
President Donald Trump is a traitor to his country, according to longtime Republican strategist Stuart Stevens.
“I really think he is against America, what it means to be an American,” the veteran of multiple Republican presidential campaigns told Vanity Fair’s Inside the Hive podcast in remarks published on Friday. He also accused the Republican Party of “a complete collapse of responsibility” when it comes to defending democracy.
Stevens, the author of “It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” said that the Republicans have lost control of their own party. “It just shows how deep Trumpism is… I think there are certain things you can’t undo. I don’t think you can undo Trumpism.”
Stevens has previously warned that Trump “is an unstable man.”
“This is an unstable man who is headed to potentially a historic defeat,” he told NPR. “And I think he’s going to wave the bloody shirt and try to scare white voters, and I think they’re going to do everything they can to suppress non-white votes. Legal, illegal, quasi-legal. That’s what they’re going to try to do because they think that’s the only way they can win.”
2020 Election
WATCH: A visibly angry Biden rips Trump for ‘disgusting’ smear of American military heroes
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden launched into a major attack on Donald Trump Friday afternoon over reports that he demeaned and disparaged American military service people who have died in service to their country by saying they were "stupid" and "suckers."
In a nationally broadcast speech from his home state of Delaware, the former vice president seemed genuinely angry when talking about the president.
"Before I begin, I want to speak a little bit to what they talked about and the revelations about President Trump's disregard for our military and our veterans," he started. "Quite frankly if what is written in The Atlantic is true, it's disgusting. It affirms what most of us believe to be true: Donald Trump is not fit to be president and be the commander in chief."
2020 Election
Trump’s lunacy becomes even more terrifying as Bill Barr makes it clear he will do anything to keep the president in power
Many of us have long warned that this fall would see a dirty campaign without precedent, that Donald Trump would stop at nothing to foment chaos, and so forth. But up till now there has been a certain abstractness about it. Who knew exactly what form it would take and whether it would have any real effect?
It's here, and it's not abstract any longer. What was assumed to be just more of the usual Trump lunacy is starting to feel terrifying. He and his campaign really are pulling out all the stops and they are doing it in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has ravaged the people and destroyed the economy. Creating even more disorder and turmoil in middle of this crisis, in an effort to concoct or create an electoral victory he will not have earned legitimately, is over-the-top even for him.
2020 Election
Armed with AR-15, QAnon-believing GOP candidate threatens ‘offense’ against ‘The Squad’
President Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is expected to win the general election in Georgia's 14th district, a "future Republican star."
The Democratic congressional candidate running in Georgia's 14th district against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, raised alarm Thursday after Greene suggested Republicans "go on the offense" against progressives in Congress.