Trump: A Biden presidency would mean ‘no guns, no religion, no energy, no oil’

At President Donald Trump’s rally on Thursday night in Mosinee, Wisconsin, he offered his supporters a dire — and baseless — warning about what a Joe Biden presidency would mean for America, and for their lives.

“Remember this in politics — it’s always the thing that they say first. That’s what they’re going to do,” said Trump. “No guns, no religion, no energy, no oil. Remember that, remember.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to Trump’s claim, Biden has not called for eliminating any of those four things in his campaign, or indeed at any point of his career in politics.

Watch below: