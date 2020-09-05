Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump accused by prosecutor of trading favors for election help from ex-Guatemalan president: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

Image: Guatemalan presidential candidate for the National Front of Convergence party, Jimmy Morales, shows his inked finger at a polling station in Mixco, during general elections on September 6, 2015 (AFP Photo/Marvin Recinos)

According to The Daily Beast, Iván Velásquez, a Colombian prosecutor known as the “Robert Mueller of Latin America,” is alleging that President Donald Trump shut down U.S. support for an international anti-corruption probe into former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales — in return for Morales collaborating with Trump on controversial immigration policies central to his re-election bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ultimately, Velásquez says, the exchange was simple: Trump withdrew U.S. support for an international anti-corruption force that was investigating Morales and his family. Morales offered Guatemala’s material support for policies at the heart of Trump’s re-election bid,” reported Aaron Glantz and Anayansi Diaz-Cortes.

“Velásquez’s anti-corruption force ‘was a bargaining chip,’ a senior policy adviser in the State Department told Reveal,” said the report. “He said he had no direct evidence of a quid pro quo. But the commission ‘was clearly something Morales wanted to get rid of, and we were happy to oblige by not backing it, supporting it when it needed us most.’ The key for the administration was securing Morales’ support for policies intended to keep Central Americans from arriving at the U.S. border, the official said. ‘Nothing mattered except stopping brown people from coming into this country,” the adviser said. “All of our other policies were just subordinate to that goal.'”

As Trump withdrew support for the corruption probe, Morales partnered with the United States on a controversial “safe third country” agreement. Under the deal, many lawful asylum seekers arriving at the U.S. border were unloaded in Guatemala, including some who had no connection to the country, and often without being told where they were going and why.

Meanwhile, said the report, the failure of the corruption probe in Guatemala led to “a collapse of the rule of law reminiscent of the bad old days when military strongmen ruled.”

While there is no direct evidence of a quid pro quo, such an arrangement would be similar to the scandal surrounding Ukraine and the impeachment inquiry — where Trump allegedly conditioned military aid against Russia to Ukraine on their president announcing an “investigation” into Joe Biden’s family and their holdings in a Ukrainian energy company.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Complicit’ Nikki Haley slammed for defending Trump’s military ‘loser’ comments with attack on Biden

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Saturday morning to defend Donald Trump over his ugly comments about the military dead and captured, with the president labeling them "losers and suckers," and then called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take down a Twitter video post that criticized the president over it.

Haley, one of Donald Trump's biggest boosters with an eye on a possible presidential run herself, was promptly called out for defending comments by the president that have been universally condemned as indefensible.

Linking to the Biden tweet -- which also gave it more exposure --Haley demanded, "Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump accused by prosecutor of trading favors for election help from ex-Guatemalan president: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

According to The Daily Beast, Iván Velásquez, a Colombian prosecutor known as the "Robert Mueller of Latin America," is alleging that President Donald Trump shut down U.S. support for an international anti-corruption probe into former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales — in return for Morales collaborating with Trump on controversial immigration policies central to his re-election bid.

"Ultimately, Velásquez says, the exchange was simple: Trump withdrew U.S. support for an international anti-corruption force that was investigating Morales and his family. Morales offered Guatemala’s material support for policies at the heart of Trump’s re-election bid," reported Aaron Glantz and Anayansi Diaz-Cortes.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans disturbed Trump has spent nearly $60 million in donations on legal fees: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, some Republican officials are casting a skeptical eye at both the millions of dollars in donations that Donald Trump is spending on legal fees as well as the reasons for some of the expenditures.

The report notes that the president "... and his affiliated political entities have spent at least $58.4 million in donations on legal and compliance work since 2015," which is raising some eyebrows.

Continue Reading
 
 