Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump administration has secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program

Published

1 min ago

on

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, the New York Daily News has learned.The Treasury Department started withholding parts of payments — nearly four years ago — meant to cover medical services for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics treated by the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, documents obtained by The News reveal.The payments were authorized and made by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health,…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Their strategy is bizarre’: Top elections forecaster baffled by Trump campaign’s spending

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Friday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump's campaign strategy heading into the home stretch of the 2020 election.

Reacting to a report that the Trump campaign has pulled advertising from key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Silver said he was surprised at the way the president's team was seemingly letting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have unanswered control of the airwaves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Socially conservative people tend to be less intelligent — according to science

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Over the past decade, several studies have shown that people who tend to hold more conservative views score low on measures of intelligence. However, it now appears that while conservatism and intelligence are negatively correlated, the link is not as strong as first thought.

Origins

Much of the previous work in this area was based on a psychological definition of conservatism, rather than a political one. The term “conservative syndrome” was coined to describe a person who attaches particular importance to respect for tradition, humility, devoutness and moderation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is undermining the GOP’s claim to patriotism — and Republicans don’t seem to care: Joe Scarborough

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough compared the culture clash in today's political debate to an actual violent clash between construction workers and antiwar demonstrators in 1970.

The "Morning Joe" host wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post tracing some of the polarization of the current moment to the "Hard Hat Riot" at the height of the Vietnam War protests -- and four days after the Kent State massacre.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image