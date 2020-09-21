Trump advisers fear ramming through a right-wing justice will ‘backfire’ and wipe out the GOP: Jim Acosta

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made clear his plan to rush through a Supreme Court confirmation whether or not President Donald Trump wins re-election. But according to CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, behind the scenes, Republicans close to the president are fearful this strategy will blow up in their faces.

“Selecting a new Supreme Court justice before the election could be risky for the president,” said Acosta. “A GOP source close to the process said some aides to the president and some Republican lawmakers worry that ramming through a new justice could backfire with voters, costing the party both the White House and the Senate at the same time. As this source put it, as much as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is fixated on the Supreme Court, he cares about his majority in the Senate much more than that.”

