Trump advisers fear ramming through a right-wing justice will ‘backfire’ and wipe out the GOP: Jim Acosta

Published

5 mins ago

on

(Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made clear his plan to rush through a Supreme Court confirmation whether or not President Donald Trump wins re-election. But according to CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, behind the scenes, Republicans close to the president are fearful this strategy will blow up in their faces.

“Selecting a new Supreme Court justice before the election could be risky for the president,” said Acosta. “A GOP source close to the process said some aides to the president and some Republican lawmakers worry that ramming through a new justice could backfire with voters, costing the party both the White House and the Senate at the same time. As this source put it, as much as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is fixated on the Supreme Court, he cares about his majority in the Senate much more than that.”

Louisville declares state of emergency –activists fear GOP Attorney General won’t charge cops who killed Breonna Taylor

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Activists fear moves by authorities in Kentucky suggest that Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will not charge the Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

"The Louisville Metro Police Department has canceled all days off and pending vacation requests while waiting for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's decision regarding the Breonna Taylor case," the Courier Journal reported Monday. "The state of emergency cancellations are 'until further notice,' LMPD said in a Monday statement. According to an internal memo, the order is to 'ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions.'"

Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s attacks on granddaughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will ‘repel suburban women’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

During her Monday political panel discussion, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace blasted President Donald Trump for his allegation that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's granddaughter lied about a dying request.

Trump, who first stated the lie on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning, repeated the claim before leaving on a campaign jaunt Monday afternoon alleging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) or Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were likely the ones who really said it.

