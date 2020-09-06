Quantcast
Trump aide dodges question about why John Kelly won’t defend Trump after his derogatory anti-soldier remarks

Published

37 mins ago

on

CNN's Dana Bash and Jason Miller (Photo: Screen captures)

Retired Gen. John Kelly was cited in a story from The Atlantic, that was confirmed by Fox News and CNN, about President Donald Trump making crude and derogatory comments about American soldiers.

Trump adviser Jason Miller toed the campaign line about the sources in the story being “anonymous” and thus lies, despite so many networks being able to confirm the statements. former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor also confirmed the pieces of the story where Trump attacked late Sen. John McCain.

During a CNN interview Sunday, host Dana Bash asked Miller why Gen. Kelly hasn’t come out to dispute the claims if they’re not true, given that Trump was said to have insulted Kelly’s son.

Miller claimed it was because Kelly “wants to stay out of politics.”

Bash caught him in the lie, noting that Kelly was more than happy to attack the president when he saw the president use the park police and federal soldiers so he could take a photo-op in front of the church across the street from the White House.

See the epic fact-check below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
No, there will be no COVID-19 vaccine before Election Day — and it’ll take two years to vaccinate the US: doctor

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump desperately needs a COVID-19 vaccine to help him get through the election in November. The problem, however, is that it's never going to happen, no matter how hard he tries.

Trump didn't take the virus seriously until it had spread so far that the stock market cratered, and people panicked, hoarding food, toilet paper, gasoline, water and more.

"Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do ? you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat ? as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We're in great shape, though. We have 12 cases ? 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now," said Trump Feb. 10, 2020.

Senator Thom Tillis linked to new scandal forcing postmaster general’s staff to donate to his campaign: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

The Washington Post reported allegations against Postmaster General Louis Dejoy in a report in which former employees of his claim they were forced to donate to Republican candidates and were given bonuses for doing so. But according to a New York Times update to the story, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is one of those who overwhelmingly benefited from DeJoy's alleged scandal.

