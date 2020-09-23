Trump aides feared president’s supporters ‘would cheer’ if he announced RBG’s death during rally: report

When news of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death broke on Friday night, aides to President Donald Trump were reportedly worried that his fans would openly celebrate her passing if they learned about it.

According to the New York Times’ Peter Baker, aides on Friday “opted not to pass word to” to Trump of Ginsburg’s death because “if he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer.”

Nonetheless, Baker’s report notes that Trump supporters did chant “Fill that seat!” when he brought up Ginsburg’s death at subsequent rallies, which indicates that the aides’ fears were well founded.

Elsewhere in the report, Baker finds that conservative strategists are divided over whether the president should rush to hold the vote for Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.

“Some Republican strategists said it would make more sense to proceed with hearings while holding back on a final vote until after the election to let conservative voters know what is at stake and give them a reward, in effect, for turning out,” he writes.