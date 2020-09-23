Trump aides feared president’s supporters ‘would cheer’ if he announced RBG’s death during rally: report

When news of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death broke on Friday night, aides to President Donald Trump were reportedly worried that his fans would openly celebrate her passing if they learned about it.
According to the New York Times’ Peter Baker, aides on Friday “opted not to pass word to” to Trump of Ginsburg’s death because “if he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer.”
Nonetheless, Baker’s report notes that Trump supporters did chant “Fill that seat!” when he brought up Ginsburg’s death at subsequent rallies, which indicates that the aides’ fears were well founded.
Elsewhere in the report, Baker finds that conservative strategists are divided over whether the president should rush to hold the vote for Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.
“Some Republican strategists said it would make more sense to proceed with hearings while holding back on a final vote until after the election to let conservative voters know what is at stake and give them a reward, in effect, for turning out,” he writes.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.