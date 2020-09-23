Trump aides worry he’s set himself up for a ‘humiliating loss’ against Biden in next week’s debate: report
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election is scheduled to occur this coming Tuesday — and aides to President Donald Trump fear he’s on track to getting absolutely pasted by Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Politico reports that “some on Trump’s team are bracing for a humiliating loss” against the former vice president after Trump has spent several months claiming that Biden is too senile to form coherent sentences.
Veteran GOP strategist Ed Rollins said that Trump has so lowered expectations for Biden’s performance that the media will declare the former vice president the winner as long as he comes across as reasonably lucid.
“Biden has clearly shown he can function, the bar is low and the expectations are so low, all he has to do is exceed those expectations,” he said.
“The danger with [Trump’s] sustained attack against Biden’s cognitive abilities is that he’s now created a situation for himself where he has no excuse to fall back on if Biden lands a few punches and he struggles to return blows,” said another Republican described as “close” to Trump’s campaign. “I get why the president has gone after Biden for his age and gaffes… but at some point he should have flipped the script to increase expectations heading into the debates.”
‘As if Putin wrote it’: Ron Johnson gets hammered on Senate floor over ‘disgraceful’ Hunter Biden report
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lashed out at Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday for overseeing a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The report, which Johnson hopes will impact the November election, accuses Hunter Biden of “conflicts of interest” for a "very awkward" relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The report, however, found no evidence that the relationship affected U.S. policy.
Mental health experts: Biden far exceeds Trump in psychiatric fitness
Most Americans would agree that the President of the United States should be a normal, honorable, and effective leader of the country. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said this about Joe Biden: “He is as good a man as God created” and “He is the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics.” In contrast, Graham has said this about Donald Trump: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.” The stark differences between Biden and Trump are revealed in these strong comments.
Trump’s assault on the election and the Supreme Court are scaring Wall Street
President Donald Trump's push to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court before the election has made Wall Street skittish.
The Republican-led Senate seems poised to take up Trump's nominee before an election whose results the president has already questioned, and analysts say that politically toxic combination has made the Nov. 3 election extremely risky for investors, reported Axios.
"Not getting the election results in a timely manner will be destabilizing," said DRW Trading strategist Lou Brien. "Especially in light of how divided the country appears to be now. I think stock market moves will be violent intraday and the prevailing trend will likely be down, maybe sharply so."