Trump allies fear turmoil as president considers ousting Pentagon chief ahead of November election: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump speaks during a Full Honors Welcome Ceremony for Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 25, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

As Donald Trump scrambles to recover from reports that he disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers, there are new claims that the president might shakeup leadership at the Pentagon.

The president has reportedly talked to Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about becoming the new defense secretary if he fires Mark Esper, according to NBC News. But his allies are warning him not to act before the election.

“Two senior administration officials said Trump discussed the position directly with Wilkie at the White House last month. Two other senior administration officials said Wilkie had senior-level discussions with the White House about becoming Trump’s next defense secretary,” NBC News reported on Monday.

The White House, Pentagon, and Veterans Affairs Department all declined to comment to NBC – and one official anonymously pushed back on the report, saying “There are no plans to replace Secretary Esper.”

But the Wall Street Journal has previously reported in June that Trump nearly fired Esper for not for backing the idea of using military troops to quell protests. “Trump was furious,” the Journal said.

Now, NBC News reports that Trump’s allies inside and outside the White House are urging him to stick with Esper until the November 3 election. They warn that ousting the defense secretary would create turmoil.


2020 Election

DeJoy regrets 'if' employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing "regret" after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.

2020 Election

Here's why Cory Gardner and other GOP senators are still 'all-in for Trump' — even if it costs them the election

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Recent polls have not been looking good for Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is trailing his Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, by 9%, according to Morning Consult as well as Public Policy Polling. Trumpism is not serving Gardner well, begging the question: why is the Colorado Republican doubling down on his support of President Donald Trump even though it appears likely to cost him the election? Never Trump conservative journalist Jonathan V. Last answers that question in an article published in The Bulwark over Labor Day Weekend. And Last’s explanation applies not only to Gardner, but also, to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and other incumbent GOP senators in swing states who refuse to say a word against the president.

2020 Election

Conservative reminds America how Trump made a slain veteran's widow 'cry even more'

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent much of the weekend pushing back against reports that he called fallen U.S. troops “losers” and “suckers.”

On Monday, conservative David Frum added to Trump’s woes by re-surfacing a video featuring Myeshia Johnson, the widow of a slain U.S. soldier. Her husband, Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, was killed by members of an Islamic State offshoot during an ambush in Niger.

