Trump announces he’s mailing 33 million seniors $200 cash cards — before 2020 election

On Thursday, at his health care address in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump announced that he would send out a $200 cash card to 33 million Medicare recipients ahead of the election.

“The America First Healthcare Plan includes another historic provision to benefit our great seniors,” said Trump. “Under my plan, 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will soon receive a card in the mail containing $200 that they can use to help pay for prescription drugs. Nobody’s seen this before. The cards will be mailed out in the coming weeks. I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens. Joe Biden won’t be doing this.”

It is unclear what authority Trump is invoking to enact this giveaway.

The president has trailed Biden with voters over 65 in a number of recent polls, struggling with a voting bloc that in the past couple of elections has backed Republicans.

