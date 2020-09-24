Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump announces he’s mailing 33 million seniors $200 cash cards — before 2020 election

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump delivers health care remarks in Charlotte, NC (Image via Twitter @nowthisnews).

On Thursday, at his health care address in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump announced that he would send out a $200 cash card to 33 million Medicare recipients ahead of the election.

“The America First Healthcare Plan includes another historic provision to benefit our great seniors,” said Trump. “Under my plan, 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will soon receive a card in the mail containing $200 that they can use to help pay for prescription drugs. Nobody’s seen this before. The cards will be mailed out in the coming weeks. I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens. Joe Biden won’t be doing this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what authority Trump is invoking to enact this giveaway.

The president has trailed Biden with voters over 65 in a number of recent polls, struggling with a voting bloc that in the past couple of elections has backed Republicans.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s healthcare order blasted as a ‘bribe’ to seniors and a ‘joke’ to the rest of America

Published

1 min ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's healthcare plan was blasted Thursday for pushing things that are already in place, taking credit for past laws and making grand announcements that Trump will never be able to ensure actually happen. It took Trump five years to come up with this healthcare "plan."

To start, Trump began by making the same promise that President Barack Obama did - "If you like your doctor you can keep them." The regulation of which doctors are covered under healthcare plans aren't handled by the government as individual insurance companies make their own corporate decisions about which doctors are covered under their plans.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis embraced pro-Trump conspiracy about COVID-19 death count: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., on Thursday told a virtual town hall audience that he believed the 200,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. had been inflated in order to "encourage people to use social distancing."

This article originally appeared at Salon.

"When the final accounting is done," the actual COVID-19 death count will be lower, Tillis claimed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s plan to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions is ‘pixie dust’: Health expert

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

On Thursday, Kaiser Family Foundation health policy vice president Larry Levitt tore into President Donald Trump's new executive order supposedly protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The technical policy terms that come to mind regarding reports of President Trump's executive order on pre-existing condition protections:

Pixie dustMagic wandWing and a prayerClicking your heels together three timesMaking a wish blowing out blowing out birthday candles

— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) September 24, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE