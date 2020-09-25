Quantcast
Trump argues BLM protests are ‘destroying many Black lives’: ‘It’s really hurting the black community’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at a "Black Voices for Trump Coalition" rally in Atlanta, Georgia (screengrab).

Speaking before a “Black Voices for Trump Coalition” rally in Atlanta, President Donald Trump lashed out at Americans who have protested police violence against Black Americans.

“Many of those who are spreading violence in our cities are supporters of an organization called Black Lives Matter or BLM,” Trump said, despite the fact Black Lives Matter is not an organization, just the ideology that police shouldn’t murder Black people.

The crowd at the “Black Voices for Trump Coalition” booed at the mention of BLM.

“It’s really hurting the Black community,” Trump said of protests against police killing Black citizens.

He went on to claim that protesting police injustice is “destroying many Black lives.”

