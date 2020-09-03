Trump blew up when he saw flags at half-staff for John McCain’s funeral — and called him a ‘loser’: report

On Thursday, The Atlantic reported that President Donald Trump lost his temper when he noticed that flags had been lowered to half-mast out of respect for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as he was being laid to rest — and demanded to know why the government was honoring a “f*cking loser.”

“Trump remained fixated on McCain, one of the few prominent Republicans to continue criticizing him after he won the nomination,” reported Jeffrey Goldberg. “When McCain died, in August 2018, Trump told his senior staff, according to three sources with direct knowledge of this event, ‘We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,’ and he became furious, according to witnesses, when he saw flags lowered to half-staff. ‘What the f*ck are we doing that for? Guy was a f*cking loser,’ the president told aides. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral.”

John McCain was famous for his military service, being tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Trump has repeatedly disdained McCain’s sacrifice, saying in 2015, “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Also, according to the report, when Trump canceled his visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, a French memorial to American soldiers killed in World War I, he privately told aides, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” and added that the troops who perished at Belleau Wood were “suckers.” The White House’s official explanation for the cancellation was that they had been rained out.

A recent Military Times poll showed active-duty servicemembers disapprove of Trump by double digits, and are backing Joe Biden by 4 points — highly unusual for a demographic that tends to vote Republican.

