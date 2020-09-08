Trump boasts about drawing a packed crowd in North Carolina — in the middle of a pandemic

At his campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump bragged about how large and dense a crowd he had drawn — despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

The attendance, Trump said, was “beyond what we had in terms of enthusiasm, beyond what we had four years ago.”

Trump’s rally flies in the face of North Carolina health restrictions, which limit public gatherings to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

