Trump boasts about drawing a packed crowd in North Carolina — in the middle of a pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Trump concludes his campaign speech at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

At his campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday, President Donald Trump bragged about how large and dense a crowd he had drawn — despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

The attendance, Trump said, was “beyond what we had in terms of enthusiasm, beyond what we had four years ago.”

Trump’s rally flies in the face of North Carolina health restrictions, which limit public gatherings to 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

Watch below:


2020 Election

Judge rules Texas ‘plainly violates certain voters’ constitutional rights’ — and orders a fix before November

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

As Texas prepares for an expected deluge of mail-in votes in November, a federal judge has found that one facet of the state’s signature verification rules for those ballots is unconstitutional and must be reworked for the upcoming election.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia ruled Tuesday that the state’s process for determining whether there is a mismatch between a voter’s signature on their ballot envelope and the signature the voter used on their application to vote by mail “plainly violates certain voters’ constitutional rights.”

Breaking Banner

Trump admin attorney probing federal media agency has restraining order for death threats against his father: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, NPR reported that a lawyer hired by Trump appointee Michael Pack to probe the federal media agency Voice of America has an active restraining order against him stemming from a complaint that he made death threats against his father.

"In June, Pack hired a lawyer with no background in news to investigate his agency's coverage for potential anti-Trump bias, in a way that appears to violate Voice of America's legal protections of journalistic independence," reported David Folkenflik. "That investigative attorney has a potentially problematic record himself: he remains under a court order to stay away from his father and to surrender all firearms due to a complaint that he made detailed death threats against his father."

Breaking Banner

AstraZeneca pauses Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial — after unexplained illness

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had "voluntarily paused" a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

The company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

"As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," a spokesperson said.

